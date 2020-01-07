Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

The FA Cup

'Yes', 'legitimate breath of fresh air': Some Liverpool fans thrilled by 'rare' update

Giuseppe Labellarte
The FA Cup Trophy is seen prior to The Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have found out their FA Cup fourth-round fate.

Jurgen Klopp manager

A number of Liverpool fans have been giving their thoughts on Twitter regarding the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Reds of Jurgen Klopp secured their place in the next round of the competition thanks to a 1-0 victory over Everton at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones scored a spectacular winner in the 71st minute as a young Reds outfit delivered a humiliating blow to a strong Toffees side.

 

The draw proved relatively kind to Klopp's charges, giving them a trip to either Championship side Bristol City or League One outfit Shrewsbury Town.

And plenty of Liverpool fans were pleased with the draw, given they've not been given a Premier League team for once.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

Liverpool's last fixture against Bristol City was also in the FA Cup - in January 1994 - and was won by the Robins, Brian Tinnion's second-half goal seeing the Reds slip to a 1-0 defeat in the Anfield replay - Graeme Souness lost his job days later (Liverpool Echo).

Likewise, Liverpool's last meeting with Shrewsbury was in the FA Cup, in February 1996, which resulted in a 4-0 win for the Reds (11v11).

The FA Cup Trophy is seen prior to The Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch