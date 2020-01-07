'Yes', 'legitimate breath of fresh air': Some Liverpool fans thrilled by 'rare' update

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have found out their FA Cup fourth-round fate.

A number of Liverpool fans have been giving their thoughts on Twitter regarding the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Reds of Jurgen Klopp secured their place in the next round of the competition thanks to a 1-0 victory over Everton at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones scored a spectacular winner in the 71st minute as a young Reds outfit delivered a humiliating blow to a strong Toffees side.

The draw proved relatively kind to Klopp's charges, giving them a trip to either Championship side Bristol City or League One outfit Shrewsbury Town.

And plenty of Liverpool fans were pleased with the draw, given they've not been given a Premier League team for once.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

Yes! Another good opportunity for the young lads! — MT (@MT_Futbol) 6 January 2020

FINALLY A NON PL DRAWWWWWW — RF9 (@PrimeFirmino) 6 January 2020

Unleash the kids — Ed (@edftbl) 6 January 2020

Finally we get a City type draw — Ignite™ (@hd_ignite) 6 January 2020

Hopefully it's a tougher test than our last game. — . (@Dudlxy) 6 January 2020

FINALLY AN EASY DRAW SIUUUU — Thomas (@VVD_Ultra) 6 January 2020

Not a Premier League team? Haha very funny, now show us the actual draw. — Manvir Bains ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@MannyBLFC) 6 January 2020

Up the Reds, don’t underestimate anyone — 8 (@SirGerrard08) 6 January 2020

I think Klopp would play me if I asked — James Devlin (@James7Devlin) 6 January 2020

FINALLY WE'VE GOT LUCKY. — Angel Humberto (@AngelHu07572592) 6 January 2020

A legitimate breath of fresh air. Rare we get that considering we always get PL teams! xD — Dean Foley (@DeanFoley16) 6 January 2020

Liverpool's last fixture against Bristol City was also in the FA Cup - in January 1994 - and was won by the Robins, Brian Tinnion's second-half goal seeing the Reds slip to a 1-0 defeat in the Anfield replay - Graeme Souness lost his job days later (Liverpool Echo).

Likewise, Liverpool's last meeting with Shrewsbury was in the FA Cup, in February 1996, which resulted in a 4-0 win for the Reds (11v11).