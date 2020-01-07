Quick links

'Levy you have to act': Some Spurs fans react to bombshell

Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur contorls the ball while under pressure from Sokratis Papastathopoulos of Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League group H match between...
Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur has been ruled out until April.

Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur is tackled by Bernardo of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham...

Tottenham Hotspur have been rocked by the news that Moussa Sissoko won't play again until April.

The France international picked up an injury in the defeat at Southampton on New Year's Day and Spurs boss Jose Mourinho recently revealed that he played through the pain barrier.

But it looks like it was a significant issue for Sissoko who, according to Tottenham's official website, has undergone knee surgery.

As a result, the 30-year-old will be absent until April at the earliest.

 

This is the second major injury blow that the North Londoners have received in recent days after Harry Kane was confirmed to be suffering with a hamstring tear.

Here's how Tottenham fans reacted to the Sissoko bombshell.

Now it's even more important that chairman Daniel Levy utilises the January transfer window.

Champions League revenue is very important for Tottenham after building a £1 billion stadium and breaking their transfer record on Tanguy Ndombele last summer.

But Mourinho's side are six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and their prospects of finishing in the top four aren't all that strong without Sissoko and Kane in the first XI.

Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his team's fifth goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

