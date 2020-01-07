'Levy you have to act': Some Spurs fans react to bombshell

Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur has been ruled out until April.

Tottenham Hotspur have been rocked by the news that Moussa Sissoko won't play again until April.

The France international picked up an injury in the defeat at Southampton on New Year's Day and Spurs boss Jose Mourinho recently revealed that he played through the pain barrier.

But it looks like it was a significant issue for Sissoko who, according to Tottenham's official website, has undergone knee surgery.

As a result, the 30-year-old will be absent until April at the earliest.

This is the second major injury blow that the North Londoners have received in recent days after Harry Kane was confirmed to be suffering with a hamstring tear.

Here's how Tottenham fans reacted to the Sissoko bombshell.

We are broken. Levy you have to act now — George (@GEORGIE_35) January 7, 2020

also SIGN A MIDFIELDER please. — Ben (@thfcBG) January 7, 2020

Sign some players!!! — Alex (@LxcasMoura) January 7, 2020

Terrible news. Moussa being out till April means WE NEED to buy another midfielder. The January window is still wide open and we need to be proactive in our business. — ⭐️ sonaldo ⭐️ (@SonTwoThree) January 7, 2020

This has ruined my 2020 — Tottenham Funnies (@SpursFunnies) January 7, 2020

Early April - return? OMFG. Winks and Dier in midfield then. — Ankit THFC (@Ankit_THFC) January 7, 2020

WTF HONESTLY I CAN’T ANYMORE — thfc (@kaneeee10) January 7, 2020

Get well soon, PLEASE ANNOUNCE THE SEASON ENDED — HARRY DELE ALLI (FAN) (@MagicJose_COYS) January 7, 2020

Spend some money Levy you bald mug!! — Callum (@BCTHEGRANDSLAM) January 7, 2020

Yet we still won’t sign anyone — botty (@cBotty) January 7, 2020

Now it's even more important that chairman Daniel Levy utilises the January transfer window.

Champions League revenue is very important for Tottenham after building a £1 billion stadium and breaking their transfer record on Tanguy Ndombele last summer.

But Mourinho's side are six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and their prospects of finishing in the top four aren't all that strong without Sissoko and Kane in the first XI.