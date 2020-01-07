Leeds United fans respond to Joe Lolley's tweet about Marcelo Bielsa

Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley was very impressed by the display of Leeds United in the FA Cup last night.

Leeds United fans have urged Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley to come and join them, after he praised Marcelo Bielsa on Twitter last night.

Leeds took on Arsenal in the FA Cup yesterday, and they impressed during the contest, even though they lost 1-0.

The Whites outplayed Arsenal for large portions of the match, especially during the first half.

And Forest winger Lolley couldn’t help but praise Leeds boss Bielsa for the way he set his side out.

From a football nerd point of view, Bielsa is just an incredible coach. — Joe Lolley (@JLolley23) January 6, 2020

Leeds fans have quickly jumped upon the tweet and have now urged Lolley to come and join them.

Come play for him if you like. We are open to everyone. As long as you can play 16 different positions — David Ward (@DAVIDLUFC_) January 6, 2020

Thanks Joe always been a Leeds supporter we play good football and it’s been poor for a while but totally changed under Bielsa’s coaching nice to know some people have a good word for us ⚽️⚽️⚽️ — Dave (@Davelufc1992) January 6, 2020

Just sign for Leeds — Lucas O’Brien (@Lucaslufc6) January 7, 2020

Hi Joe.. Need another winger lad — Lee Thompson (@lufcThommo) January 6, 2020

Want to come play for him? — Martin Thomas (@mcthomas1986) January 6, 2020

Is that you handing in your transfer request? — Dean (@DecaDean) January 6, 2020

Come play for him if you like — |Elliott| (@Elliott_LUFCx) January 7, 2020

Another looking for a move to Leeds lol — Neil Marshall (@NeilMar24223310) January 7, 2020

Lolley would be a fine addition to Leeds’ side if they were to make a move for the 27-year-old, as he is a huge threat at Championship level.

Lolley has scored five goals and claimed five assists for Forest this term, and is renowned as one of the most dangerous attackers in the second tier.

When Forest were last looking to sell Lolley, The Sun claimed that they were looking for £15 million for the playmaker.