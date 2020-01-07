Quick links

Leeds United fans respond to Joe Lolley's tweet about Marcelo Bielsa

Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley was very impressed by the display of Leeds United in the FA Cup last night.

Leeds United fans have urged Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley to come and join them, after he praised Marcelo Bielsa on Twitter last night.

Leeds took on Arsenal in the FA Cup yesterday, and they impressed during the contest, even though they lost 1-0.

 

The Whites outplayed Arsenal for large portions of the match, especially during the first half.

And Forest winger Lolley couldn’t help but praise Leeds boss Bielsa for the way he set his side out.

Leeds fans have quickly jumped upon the tweet and have now urged Lolley to come and join them.

Lolley would be a fine addition to Leeds’ side if they were to make a move for the 27-year-old, as he is a huge threat at Championship level.

Lolley has scored five goals and claimed five assists for Forest this term, and is renowned as one of the most dangerous attackers in the second tier.

When Forest were last looking to sell Lolley, The Sun claimed that they were looking for £15 million for the playmaker.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

