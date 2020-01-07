Quick links

Leeds fans are raging at Arsenal player following FA Cup clash

Amir Mir
Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal stretches to control the ball under pressure from Gaetano Berardi of Leeds United during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal FC and Leeds United at...
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and Leeds United met in a feisty FA Cup clash on Monday night.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal holds off Luke Ayling of Leeds United and Gaetano Berardi of Leeds United during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal FC and Leeds United at the...

Leeds United fans are raging at Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette for kicking out at Gaetano Berardi during their FA Cup defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night. 

In the second half, Lacazette kicked out at the Leeds man but referee Anthony Taylor didn't seemingly see the incident (even though he was right in front of it with no-one blocking his way), whilst VAR opted against sending off the Arsenal man.

 

There were sections of the Leeds support who were seriously unimpressed that the striker stayed on the pitch because they think he should have been punished for his actions.

It was, in the end, a frustrating night for Leeds, who were outstanding in the first half, but despite their dominance, they failed to find the back of the net. 

They were then punished by the Premier League side during the second period, with Reiss Nelson's goal being the difference, as Mikel Arteta's side definitely improved their performance after the break. 

Reiss Nelson celebrates scoring a goal for Arsenal with Alexandre Lacazette during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in...

Even though Leeds suffered a defeat, they should be proud of their performance because this is just a taste of what they can do next season.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are sitting top of the Championship table, and during that first period, they showed that they are playing like a Premier League team playing in the second-tier of English football.

It is just a case of trying to earn promotion and getting over that finishing line because if they can then Premier League fans will see the sleeping giant that is Leeds wake up from a 15-year struggle outside of the promised land.  

Nonetheless, it does seem, Lacazette, who joined Arsenal for £48 million [BBC Sport] in 2017 was, in the end, lucky to be on the field of play. 

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to the Lacazette incident: 

