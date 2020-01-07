Leeds fans are raging at Arsenal player following FA Cup clash

Arsenal and Leeds United met in a feisty FA Cup clash on Monday night.

Leeds United fans are raging at Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette for kicking out at Gaetano Berardi during their FA Cup defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night.

In the second half, Lacazette kicked out at the Leeds man but referee Anthony Taylor didn't seemingly see the incident (even though he was right in front of it with no-one blocking his way), whilst VAR opted against sending off the Arsenal man.

There were sections of the Leeds support who were seriously unimpressed that the striker stayed on the pitch because they think he should have been punished for his actions.

It was, in the end, a frustrating night for Leeds, who were outstanding in the first half, but despite their dominance, they failed to find the back of the net.

They were then punished by the Premier League side during the second period, with Reiss Nelson's goal being the difference, as Mikel Arteta's side definitely improved their performance after the break.

Even though Leeds suffered a defeat, they should be proud of their performance because this is just a taste of what they can do next season.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are sitting top of the Championship table, and during that first period, they showed that they are playing like a Premier League team playing in the second-tier of English football.

It is just a case of trying to earn promotion and getting over that finishing line because if they can then Premier League fans will see the sleeping giant that is Leeds wake up from a 15-year struggle outside of the promised land.

Nonetheless, it does seem, Lacazette, who joined Arsenal for £48 million [BBC Sport] in 2017 was, in the end, lucky to be on the field of play.

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to the Lacazette incident:

LACAZETTE KICKS BERARDI OFF THE BALL. VAR SEES NOTHING WRONG.



TIME TO KICK EM BACK LEEDS! #LUFC | #MOT — Right In The Gary Kellys (@RITGK) January 6, 2020

If that was our player kicking lacazette it’d be a different story #lufc — Super Leeds United (@superlufc1919) January 6, 2020

Unbelievable. Lacazette kicks it at Leeds player. No further action! What the hell do they watch on VAR! #lufc — Ian Mason (@irm22) January 6, 2020

that Lacazette kick out is proof VAR doesn’t work. absolute joke! — Ross Jackson (@Ross_lufc98) January 6, 2020

They FA don’t want Arsenal to go out do they? Lacazette definitely kicks out at Dallas but no red card, even when it’s obvious in reply. Xhaka commits 4 fouls 2 inch away from the Ref, 3 of which are bookings & we get nothing. The ref is a Gooner. #lufc — LiAm GiLl (@littleroundman) January 6, 2020

This ref have been truly awful. How has Xhaka not been booked and how is Lacazette not sent off?#lufc — Mr. G (@TheGriffardinho) January 6, 2020

Apparently you can just kick an opponent now and its perfectly fine and legal. Wtf Lacazette? #lufc — El Loco DG (@DehranGibson) January 6, 2020

The ref is almost walking hand in hand with lacazette there how he doesn't spot it is beyond most people #shouldhavegonetospecsavers — @DanGriffin45 (@dangriffin37) January 6, 2020