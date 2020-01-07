Lee Hendrie urges Aston Villa to sign Olivier Giroud, Daniel Sturridge & Danny Drinkwater

Aston Villa are set for a very busy January transfer window.

Lee Hendrie has urged Aston Villa to sign both Olivier Giroud and Daniel Sturridge this month, as he stated that Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater would be an 'ideal' replacement for the injured John McGinn.

Villa are set to be one of the busiest teams during the January transfer window this month, with their poor form in the Premier League, and most importantly, a spate of injuries, forcing their hand in dipping into the market and adding new faces to their squad.

The Express & Star have claimed that Giroud is a 'prime target' for Villa, whilst the Daily Mail have claimed that ex-Premier League man, Sturridge is on Dean Smith's radar.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (06/01/2020 at 1:40 pm), Hendrie shared his thoughts on Villa's transfer plans, as he made it clear to go 'get the two of them' in regards to the above attacking duo.

"John McGinn is injured and there is talk of Drinkwater from Chelsea, who would be ideal I feel to fill that midfield area," Hendrie told Sky Sports.

"And there's talk of Giroud and Sturridge. I mean personally, I would go out and get the two of them if possible. I suppose that's down to what funds are available.

"We cannot state enough, the goalkeeper, Tom Heaton, that's a massive blow and at such a crucial stage of the season. You want players that are going to be available and unfortunately, Villa have been hampered to key players, so they have to be shrewd in this January transfer window."

Not much separates Giroud's and Sturridge's Premier League goals tally - the Frenchman has netted 78 goals and provided 32 assists during 225 matches [transfermarkt], whilst the Englishmen has scored 77 goals and supplied 29 assists in 218 games [transfermarkt].

Giroud would be the better option for Villa because he has more all-round ability than the former Liverpool man, who is now plying his trade in Turkey.

Plus, Villa are trying to bring in a striker to try and ease their injury issues, but the last thing the club will want to do is try to ease their injury worries by signing a player in Sturridge who has struggled to stay out of the treatment room for large parts of his career.