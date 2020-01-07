League Of Legends: When does season 10 start? Everything you must know!

Everything you must know about when season 10 starts for League Of Legends.

2020 has begun meaning League Of Legends season 10 is right around the corner. Season 9 concluded all the way back in November, and season 10 is set to start this January.

Players have been left in preseason ever since the conclusion to season 9, but this is soon set to end after the typical duration of a couple to a few months.

Below you'll discover when League Of Legends ranked season 10 is officially scheduled to start.

When does season 10 start for League Of Legends?

Ranked season 10 for League Of Legends will start on January 10th.

This start date for season 10 of League Of Legends was announced on the game's official Twitter account.

One of the images reads "In 5 days we break them" in front of an outline of Urgot which houses a victim tortured by chains.

The second image shows that season 10 for League Of Legends will begin on the date already mentioned.

Per Dot eSports, ranked will reset at the start of the season. Players' ranks will be determined by their performances in placement matches as well as their performances in games played during the preseason.

Similar to the beginning of season 9, players will receive a provisional rank after their first ranked game of the new season. Once eight placement matches have been completed, individual ranks will become visible.

Before season 10 officially commences, a patch will be released two days prior on January 8th.