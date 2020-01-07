Quick links

Arsenal

Leeds United

The FA Cup

Keith Hackett & Mark Halsey criticise Anthony Taylor during Arsenal & Leeds FA Cup game

Amir Mir
Leeds United manager
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Anthony Taylor was heavily criticised for his officiating during Arsenal's FA Cup win against Leeds United.

Referee, Anthony Taylor gestures during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal FC and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.

Keith Hackett and Mark Halsey have criticised Anthony Taylor for his officiating during Arsenal's 1-0 win against Leeds in the FA Cup on Monday night. 

Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka, committed a lot of fouls during the game, but he wasn't shown a single yellow card, which angered not just the Leeds fans, but two former officials. 

 

Hackett felt that Xhaka should have been sent off during the game, as he thought that Taylor was 'having a laugh' with some of the decisions he was making.  

Here is Hackett's Twitter messages during the game, as he was clearly raging at what he was seeing, with Halsey also sharing his thoughts: 

That is a pretty damaging assessment from two former Premier League officials, especially Hackett, who clearly didn't hold back on Taylor.  

His performance on the night was pretty poor and not only wasn't Xhaka lucky to be on the pitch, but Alexandre Lacazette was even lucky to be on the pitch for his kick out on Berardi. 

In the end, Leeds would have been both disappointed and proud with their display because whilst they were brilliant, they should have also found the back of the net. 

But this will provide the Elland Road faithful with a huge lift and prove that they are playing Premier League quality football in the second-tier of English football. It's now just a case of crossing that dotted line. 

A dejected Leeds United manager

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch