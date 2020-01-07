Keith Hackett & Mark Halsey criticise Anthony Taylor during Arsenal & Leeds FA Cup game

Anthony Taylor was heavily criticised for his officiating during Arsenal's FA Cup win against Leeds United.

Keith Hackett and Mark Halsey have criticised Anthony Taylor for his officiating during Arsenal's 1-0 win against Leeds in the FA Cup on Monday night.

Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka, committed a lot of fouls during the game, but he wasn't shown a single yellow card, which angered not just the Leeds fans, but two former officials.

Hackett felt that Xhaka should have been sent off during the game, as he thought that Taylor was 'having a laugh' with some of the decisions he was making.

Here is Hackett's Twitter messages during the game, as he was clearly raging at what he was seeing, with Halsey also sharing his thoughts:

Is Anthony Taylor having a laugh. That man Xhaka commits his fourth yellow card offence and again no action from a referee who should be sitting on his hands next week. This Arsenal player SHOULD NOT BE ON THE FIELD OF PLAY. Klich of Leeds now gets a YC for a foul on Xhaka - — KEITH HACKETT (@HACKETTREF) January 6, 2020

Dave when I was in charge referees were taken off games. Dropped and fired. These guys are not held to account by their boss Mike Riley https://t.co/oiZvDeeumb — KEITH HACKETT (@HACKETTREF) January 6, 2020

On that kick out VAR should have sent Anthony Taylor to the pitch-side monitor, I would like to have seen the replay in real time. Slow-mo tends to exaggerate these types of incidents https://t.co/VZNJpB08ob — KEITH HACKETT (@HACKETTREF) January 6, 2020

Mark Halsey and I on the same page, https://t.co/BE2tw9HKP8 — KEITH HACKETT (@HACKETTREF) January 6, 2020

TAYLOR demonstrating why he is not our best referee, He awards a free kick to Arsenal when there was NO OFFENCE.

A really unsatisfactory, inconsistent performance. — KEITH HACKETT (@HACKETTREF) January 6, 2020

That is a pretty damaging assessment from two former Premier League officials, especially Hackett, who clearly didn't hold back on Taylor.

His performance on the night was pretty poor and not only wasn't Xhaka lucky to be on the pitch, but Alexandre Lacazette was even lucky to be on the pitch for his kick out on Berardi.

In the end, Leeds would have been both disappointed and proud with their display because whilst they were brilliant, they should have also found the back of the net.

But this will provide the Elland Road faithful with a huge lift and prove that they are playing Premier League quality football in the second-tier of English football. It's now just a case of crossing that dotted line.