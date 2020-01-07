Who is Carla Gugino? Jett actress commands the screen as badass ex-con!

A gripping series has arrived to kick off the new year.

Action-drama series Jett has finally arrived in the UK and Carla Gugino has audiences impressed!

Last year was absolutely amazing for television, and it goes without saying that it'll be incredibly tough to beat. We witnessed the conclusion of fan-favourites like Game of Thrones and Orange Is the New Black, continued the journey in Hawkins with Stranger Things season 3 and watched history reimagined with the critically-acclaimed Chernobyl.

Just when we thought it couldn't get better, Netflix epic The Witcher snuck in at the last minute to fill that fantasy-shaped hole in our lives that Game of Thrones left behind.

Nevertheless, 2020 is already shaping up to be something quite special. We've been treated to a new take on Dracula courtesy of the BBC and Netflix, and now, Sky One has delivered Jett...

Jett starring Carla Gugino

Episode one of Jett hit Sky One on Tuesday, January 7th 2020 at 10 pm.

The series was created by Sebastian Gutierrez (screenwriter of 2003 film Gothika) and premiered in the United States on Cinemax back in June 2020.

It stars the 48-year-old Carla Gugino in the central role of Daisy "Jett" Kowalski. She is a skilled thief who is made to return to a life of crime when she gets out of prison. Commanded by an ensemble of criminals, we chronicle her journey across a tightly-wound nine episodes.

Carla is hypnotic as our complex protagonist, but where have we seen the Florida-born actress before?

Carla Gugino: Movies & TV

As highlighted by IMDb, she first appeared on screens in an episode of the TV series Who's the Boss? in 1988 (she played Jane).

However, audiences are likely to recognise her across such shows as The Haunting of Hill House (Olivia Crain), Roadies (Shelli Anderson), Wayward Pines (Kate Hewson), The Brink (Joanne Larson), New Girl (Emma), Californication (Abby Rhodes), Entourage (Amanda Daniels) and Threshold (Dr. Molly Anna Caffrey).

She also boasts a wealth of film work and has starred in the likes of Gerald's Game (Jessie Burlingame), The Space Between Us (Kendra Wyndham), San Andreas (Emma Gaines), Sucker Punch (Dr. Vera Gorski), Watchmen (Sally Jupiter/Silk Spectre), American Gangster (Laurie Roberts), Night at the Museum (Rebecca), Sin City (Lucille) and Spy Kids (Ingrid Cortez).

She's also set to star in San Andreas 2, a sequel to the Dwayne Johnson-starring disaster blockbuster.

Follow Carla Gugino on Instagram

If you're a fan of her in Jett - or indeed, of any of her work - be sure to head over to her Instagram.

You can find her at @carlagugino; she currently boasts an amazing 659k followers.

It's well deserved - she's a terrific actress. In an interview with Collider, she said of transitioning from The Haunting of Hill House to Jett: " ...that first week of shooting Jett was really bizarre. I felt like I was shedding skin like a snake and becoming someone else."

The results are sublime!

