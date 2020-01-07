Jermaine Beckford raves about 'phenomenal' Leeds youngster for his display at the Emirates

Leeds United put in a brilliant display despite their defeat against Arsenal in the FA Cup on Monday night.

Jermaine Beckford has raved about Illan Meslier's performance during Leeds United's 1-0 defeat against Arsenal in the FA Cup on Monday night.

The BBC Sport pundit labelled the 19-year-old goalkeeper, who was making his debut at the Emirates Stadium, as 'absolutely phenomenal' and someone who 'caused havoc' with his distribution.

It is high praise and deserved praise for the Frenchman, who stepped up on a big stage and showcased to the world what he is all about.

Speaking to Match of the Day Live on BBC One (06/01/20 7:30 pm start), Beckford was waxing-lyrical about how Meslier performed during the first period.

"His distribution today has been absolutely phenomenal," Beckford told Match of the Day. "It doesn't matter if Arsenal are putting a high line up, his technique to find the players and pick them out of nowhere is brilliant.

"And it creates so much havoc to the Arsenal backline and the Arsenal midfield players because it just bypasses every single one of them. Then Leeds know exactly what is going to happen. Intricate passing [and all] under pressure. That's what Marcelo Bielsa has brought to Leeds."

There's no doubt that Leeds were the better side in the first half and they should have put the ball into the back of the net on at least one occasion.

But they weren't able to punish the Premier League club, who changed and increased their energy levels after the break and ended up scoring the only goal of the game.

It was cruel on Leeds, who at the very least, deserved to take the heavyweight FA Cup clash back to Yorkshire and to Elland Road.