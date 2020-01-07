Irish manager says 6'4 player has gone back to Leeds

The big defender has seemingly been called back by Leeds United.

Conor Shaughnessy has been recalled by Leeds United it seems.

The towering Irish defender was sent on loan to League Two outfit Mansfield Town last summer and was due to stay there until the end of this season.

But Leeds have evidently brought him back to Thorp Arch five months early.

That's according to Stags boss Joe Dunne, who admitted to Chad.co.uk that he is 'disappointed' to lose the 23-year-old who was 'progressing well'.

The Dublin-born manager said: "Unfortunately, Conor has been recalled by Leeds which is disappointing. It's a shame for us not really having had a chance to work with him as a staff and management.

"He was progressing well and, having watched a lot of footage of his games, there was a player in there that we felt was ideal for us to coach."

Interestingly, this revelation comes around the same time as Ben White is linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

White has been a revelation for Leeds since joining on a season-long loan from Brighton and Sky Sports claim that Spurs could be interested in signing the 21-year-old.

Losing him would be a big, big blow for Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa, who would only have Liam Cooper and Gaetano Berardi by way of centre-back options - and the latter is a right-back, by trade.

It'll be interesting to see if Shaughnessy's return to West Yorkshire is a case of Leeds securing themselves against an all-out crisis if White leaves.

The 6'4 player, who can also play midfield, was a big part of United's squad under Thomas Christiansen during the 2017-18 campaign, but he hasn't had a game under Bielsa since August 2018.