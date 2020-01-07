Live Twice, Love Once star Inma Cuesta is a Netflix stunner - age, partner and Instagram

Netflix's Live Twice, Love Once is available to stream now!

To cater to its ever-growing global audience, Netflix have been constantly expanding their collection of foreign-language films and TV series over the past few years and brought some truly fascinating watches to the fore.

The latest Netflix release to come from a non-English speaking country is Live Twice, Love Once or Vivir Dos Veces to give it its original Spanish title.

The comedy-drama film features an all-Spanish cast including the star of the film, Inma Cuesta.

But just who is the Spanish actress and what else has she been in?

GOLDEN GLOBES: Ricky Gervais’ opening speech may be his most offensive yet

What is Netflix's Live Twice, Love Once about?

Live Twice, Love Once tells the story of a retired school teacher, Emilio, and his new lust for life after learning that he has Alzheimer's.

With the help of his family, Emilio looks to reconnect a childhood flame, Margarita, and they go on a cross-country trip where Emilio and his family learn to cherish the connection they have and to enjoy the little things in life while they can.

Meet Live Twice, Love Once star Inma Cuesta

In Live Twice, Love Once, Inma Cuesta takes on the role of Julia, Emilio's daughter.

Inma Cuesta won't be a name familiar to most audiences outside of Spain where her career has been centred since her debut role in 2007.

The 39-year-old actress was born in Valencia in June 1980 and spent her childhood in the southern Spanish region of Jaén before moving to Madrid in 2005 to study dance and performing arts, her first step on the path to becoming an actress.

At the time of writing, it is unknown whether Inma Cuesta has a partner and it is understood that the actress has not been married.

Away from the screen, Inma boasts a sizable following on social media with her Instagram and Twitter accounts boasting an impressive 456,000 and 368,000 followers respectively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inma Cuesta (@inmakum) on Sep 11, 2019 at 7:23am PDT

What films and TV shows has she been in?

Inma Cuesta's acting career began in 2007 with a minor role in the film Café solo o con ellas (Coffee Alone or with Them) before she took on a recurring role in the long-running Spanish drama series Love in Difficult Times (Amar en tiempos revueltos) in which she appeared in over 220 episodes according to IMDb.

Inma's most prominent roles throughout her career have come in the 2015 film The Bride (La Novia) and the TV series Red Eagle (Águila Roja) where she appeared in 91 episodes from 2009 to 2016.

Netflix viewers will know Inma best from the original series Criminal in which she appeared alongside the likes of David Tennant and Hayley Atwell.

Live Twice, Love Once, starring Inma Cuesta, arrived on Netflix on January 7th, 2020 and is available to stream now with both English subtitles and dubbing.