Identity of Burnley trialist disclosed by opposition club as Clarets player auditions for Watford

Both Burnley and Watford seem to be examining potential new recruits.

The identity of Burnley's mystery trialist appears to have been disclosed by their Under-23 team's opponents on Tuesday - while another Clarets player could be auditioning at Watford.

Burnley included the unnamed number seven in their starting XI for the 2-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest, and were indebted to him for winning the penalty from which they halved the deficit.

TEAM: Here is how the U23s line-up for this afternoon's top of the table clash against Nottingham Forest. pic.twitter.com/h15ONJP2pA — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 7, 2020

But Forest, it would appear, are not as good at keeping secrets and named the Clarets' man as Henri Ogunby, both on Twitter and their official club site.

67‘ #NFFC 2-0 Burnley: Penalty to Burnley!



Asare brings down Ogunby as the away side’s forward broke into the Forest area. — NFFC Academy (@NFFCAcademy) January 7, 2020

Ogunby was last listed on Manchester City's books, and has appeared for the Citizens' U21s in the EFL Trophy this season.

However, the Bolton-born winger's current situation remains unclear.

Meanwhile, the Burnley defender Teddy Perkins seems to have played - and scored - in Watford U23s' 6-1 win against Bristol City on Monday.

A teamsheet from Watford's game was tweeted by the Bristol Live reporter Gregor MacGregor and featured Perkins' name with a '(T)' beside it.

Teeming down with rain at Failand this afternoon. Freddie Hinds back for the Robins. #BristolCity pic.twitter.com/NGaWLI35wd — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) January 6, 2020

The 19-year-old moved to Turf Moor from Leyton Orient 18 months ago and spent part of this season on loan to Ramsbottom.