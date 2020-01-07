Quick links

Burnley

Watford

Premier League

Identity of Burnley trialist disclosed by opposition club as Clarets player auditions for Watford

General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley and Watford at Turf Moor on December 9, 2017 in Burnley, England.
Both Burnley and Watford seem to be examining potential new recruits.

The identity of Burnley's mystery trialist appears to have been disclosed by their Under-23 team's opponents on Tuesday - while another Clarets player could be auditioning at Watford.

Burnley included the unnamed number seven in their starting XI for the 2-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest, and were indebted to him for winning the penalty from which they halved the deficit.

But Forest, it would appear, are not as good at keeping secrets and named the Clarets' man as Henri Ogunby, both on Twitter and their official club site.

Ogunby was last listed on Manchester City's books, and has appeared for the Citizens' U21s in the EFL Trophy this season.

However, the Bolton-born winger's current situation remains unclear.

General view inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Watford and Stoke City at Vicarage Road on October 28, 2017 in Watford, England.

Meanwhile, the Burnley defender Teddy Perkins seems to have played - and scored - in Watford U23s' 6-1 win against Bristol City on Monday.

A teamsheet from Watford's game was tweeted by the Bristol Live reporter Gregor MacGregor and featured Perkins' name with a '(T)' beside it.

The 19-year-old moved to Turf Moor from Leyton Orient 18 months ago and spent part of this season on loan to Ramsbottom.

