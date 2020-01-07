Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Ian Wright shares signing Leeds need to make to be guaranteed promotion

John Verrall
Ian Wright has make up applied to his head in the television studio before the International Friendly match between Netherlands and England at Amsterdam Arena on March 23, 2018 in...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United are currently leading the way in the Championship.

Former Arsenal player Ian Wright before the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on December 21, 2015 in London, England.

Ian Wright has told Match of the Day Live, which was broadcast on BBC One, that Leeds United will be guaranteed to earn promotion if they can sign a ‘goalscorer’ this month.

Leeds impressed all observers last night, as they outplayed Arsenal for large parts of their FA Cup tie at the Emirates Stadium.

Leeds actually lost 1-0 in the tie, but they posed Arsenal plenty of problems.

And Wright feels that Leeds are just a clinical finisher away from being guaranteed promotion.

 

“If Leeds can get that goalscorer they will grace the Premier League,” Wright said.

Leeds have been guilty of failing to be ruthless on multiple occasions this term, and they once again wasted some good opportunities last night.

The Whites didn’t manage to hit the back of the net while they were on top.

Patrick Bamford currently leads the line for Leeds and while his work-rate and link-up play are vital, there are still some questions over his finishing ability.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds in action during a Leeds United training session at HBF Park on July 16, 2019 in Perth, Australia.

It could be that Leeds delve into the market to sign a striker this month, especially with Eddie Nketiah’s loan being terminated.

And Alan Shearer is certainly hoping that Leeds manage to get over the line this term.

“When you see the travelling fans here, they have everything,” he said.

“They would be a great addition to the Premier League.”

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch