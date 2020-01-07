Ian Wright shares signing Leeds need to make to be guaranteed promotion

Leeds United are currently leading the way in the Championship.

Ian Wright has told Match of the Day Live, which was broadcast on BBC One, that Leeds United will be guaranteed to earn promotion if they can sign a ‘goalscorer’ this month.

Leeds impressed all observers last night, as they outplayed Arsenal for large parts of their FA Cup tie at the Emirates Stadium.

Leeds actually lost 1-0 in the tie, but they posed Arsenal plenty of problems.

And Wright feels that Leeds are just a clinical finisher away from being guaranteed promotion.

“If Leeds can get that goalscorer they will grace the Premier League,” Wright said.

Leeds have been guilty of failing to be ruthless on multiple occasions this term, and they once again wasted some good opportunities last night.

The Whites didn’t manage to hit the back of the net while they were on top.

Patrick Bamford currently leads the line for Leeds and while his work-rate and link-up play are vital, there are still some questions over his finishing ability.

It could be that Leeds delve into the market to sign a striker this month, especially with Eddie Nketiah’s loan being terminated.

And Alan Shearer is certainly hoping that Leeds manage to get over the line this term.

“When you see the travelling fans here, they have everything,” he said.

“They would be a great addition to the Premier League.”