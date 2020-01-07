How to watch Missing Link - Best Animated Feature winner at Golden Globes!

This stop-motion animation is well worth seeking out.

After its recent success, audiences are wondering how to watch Missing Link.

What a year for film!

We had so many incredible cinematic experiences in UK cinemas in 2019. Efforts like An Elephant Sitting Still, Booksmart, Joker, Marriage Story and more stood out as titles to treasure for years to come.

However, it was a truly amazing year for animation fans. We had the likes of Frozen 2, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Klaus, The Secret Life of Pets 2 and Toy Story 4 to dive into, all of which deserve significant praise. However, there was one animated film which stole the show.

That's not easy when you're up against highly anticipated sequels from Disney and Pixar. Yet, it's something that the Golden Globes has wholeheartedly acknowledged...

Director Chris Butler (R) and producer Arianne Sutner pose in the press room with the award for Best Motion Picture - Animated for "Missing Link" during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards...

Missing Link at the Golden Globes

Chris Butler's Missing Link was the unexpected animated treat of last year.

With a voice cast featuring Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, David Walliams, Stephen Fry, Matt Lucas, Emma Thompson, Zach Galifianakis and many more, it's perhaps not so hard to see why it was such a delight.

Following Mr. Link, explorer Sir Lionel Frost and adventurer Adelina Fortnightto, audiences were invited to embark on a hilarious journey. It went down well with critics and audiences alike, and actually, it won the award for Best Motion Picture - Animated at the 2020 Golden Globes, triumphing over Frozen 2, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, The Lion King and Toy Story 4.

Not bad at all!

How to watch Missing Link

Missing Link is currently available to stream on Netflix!

So, it's pretty easy to access the film online.

Alternatively, it's available to rent on Prime Video from £3.49 and to buy from £6.99. Or, you can buy it on DVD for just £5.00 and on Blu-ray for £7.00.

It's also available to rent or buy on the Sky Store from £3.49.

Congratulations to Missing Link - Best Motion Picture - Animated. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/I1HFoqbGR7 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Fans react to Missing Link win on Twitter

Many have taken to social media to celebrate the film's win.

Check out a selection of tweets below:

‘Missing Link’ just won the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature. Such an underrated film of 2019. Saw it in theater. It was fantastic and it seemed like nobody saw it. SUCK IT, FROZEN II! pic.twitter.com/JspY1na5bn — Derek (@zombiederek) January 6, 2020

Up until Missing Link, Laika had NEVER beaten other animated films at the Golden Globes, Annies, or Academy Awards, despite the nominations, for Best Animated Film of a Year.



This studio really deserves more recognition and credit for all they do, I hope this starts it. pic.twitter.com/txljpQzTnH — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) January 6, 2020

Nice to see the #GoldenGlobes actually do care about animation!!! Congrats Missing Link!!! pic.twitter.com/2k96SSYwl7 — ✨Djinn✨ (@JHROG52) January 6, 2020

Blah blah, #GoldenGlobes, but I'm chuffed to see Missing Link win Best Animated Feature ahead of four CGI franchise films, three of which were billion-dollar Disney grossers. Go Laika! pic.twitter.com/p3Ah634Jnd — Michael Leader (@MichaelJLeader) January 6, 2020

