How the Trump Iran meme started - the first major trend of 2020 explained

Donald Trump has created the first major meme of 2020 thanks to rising tensions in the Middle East.

If you needed further proof that we live in a bizarre, dystopian society then you simply need to look at the outpouring of memes on social media in the wake of US-Iran tensions rising once again.

Despite the threat of violence and another war in the Middle East, the reactions from many on social media have been blasé if not ironically humorous, to say the least.

It's not the way many would have expected 2020 to begin but through his actions, Donald Trump has created the first major meme and social media trend of the year.

How the Trump Iran memes started

Social media erupted with the Trump Iran and World War III memes shortly after the President ordered the assassination of an Iranian general by the name of Qasem Soleimani via a targeted airstrike.

The act has quickly caused tensions in the Middle East to rise to their highest level in years and Iran have threatened to take revenge on the US.

The rising tensions caused many to take to social media to discuss Trump's actions as well a what could potentially happen next and #WorldWarIII and similar tags appeared at the top of Twitter's trends within hours.

And while there was, of course, serious discussion about the matter, the majority of social media, did what it does best and flooded the internet with memes about a potential war, becoming the first major meme to trend in 2020.

What happens next?

It's hard to say.

Iran has promised retribution for the US attack and tensions between the two nations have arguably never been higher.

However, there are many in the international community who are hoping that a peaceful resolution can be found and this is a highly dynamic situation with lots undoubtedly going on behind the scenes.

One thing that is almost certain, however, is that social media will continue to churn out memes reacting to the ongoing situation.

See what social media had to offer

While, of course, there was plenty of sensible debate to be found on social media in the wake of Soleimani's assassination, the biggest trend to arise after the incident was #WorldWarIII which instantly became inundated with memes from Twitter users.

Trump just did a drive-by on Iran without telling nobody in the car. Now we all in trouble.



World War 3 memes bout to be lit tho. pic.twitter.com/DpipChmrXu — James Andre Jefferson Jr. (@JamesJeffersonJ) January 3, 2020

#memesdaily #Memes #wwlll

Trump: Hey siri how many miles did i ran today?



Siri: Ok, sending missiles to iran today pic.twitter.com/LePTN56y7u — TSR (@malangivibes) January 4, 2020

me laughing at all the #worldwar3 memes but then realizing it might actually happen pic.twitter.com/rOCylI5ydG — noor (@matpocho) January 4, 2020

2020 #worldwar3

Is gonna Trending on

Be a Twitter

Great year pic.twitter.com/oA8yAdNSP3 — a7мd (@alsuwaidiiiii1) January 4, 2020

North Korea trying to figure out how to get involved in #worldwar3 like : pic.twitter.com/HPnRatKlzX — C.P. ✍ (@CPChakravarti1) January 5, 2020

Meanwhile, this Twitter user has reignited another social media trend from the past year.