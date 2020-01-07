Hollyoaks Later returns for January 2020: When is it repeated on TV?

We're not used to hearing swearing on Hollyoaks, but that was quite something.

Hollyoaks Later has finally returned for January 2020, but when is it on TV again?

We all love a bit of Hollyoaks.

The acclaimed British soap has been a Channel 4 staple since way back in 1995. It was created by TV producer and screenwriter Phil Redmond, who also gave us Brookside!

Since then, audiences have been flocking to the fictional suburb of Chester for their fix of drama every week.

It's terrific to see just how much the show has grown over the years, and we've seen many great performers come aboard in recent memory. After winning so many awards across a variety of ceremonies, it's understandable that the cast are sometimes given legroom to try something a little different...

Hollyoaks Later returns for January 2020

One of the ways they have breathed new life into the title is Hollyoaks Later.

The late-night spinoff was actually discontinued in 2013, but it was brought back this year for a single one-off hour-long episode. Essentially, the later airtime allows them to include content catered towards older, mature audiences - that's the benefits of post-watershed entertainment!

The latest episode aired on Monday, January 6th 2020 at 9 pm over on E4.

It tackled the fall of serial killer Breda McQueen (played by Moya Brady), amongst other things. So, when is it back on?

When is Hollyoaks Later repeated on TV?

It's only repeated the once!

The latest episode of Hollyoaks Later airs again on Tuesday, January 7th at 11 pm on Channel 4.

However, you can catch it on-demand over on All 4 throughout the month.

Audiences react to Hollyoaks Later on Twitter

As expected, fans have responded to the return on social media.

Check out a selection of tweets below:

anyone else think they should bring hollyoaks later back permanently ‍♀️ #HollyoaksLater pic.twitter.com/B1od26elGq — Laura (@iqraxahmedx) January 6, 2020

Hands up if they should bring back #HollyoaksLater ✋This is brilliant — Lorie Goulding (@LorieGoulding8) January 6, 2020

