'He's too good': £10m Celtic player hailed by team-mate

Fraser Forster has arguably been Celtic's best player this season.

Jeremie Frimpong has revealed that Fraser Forster's sky-high standard doesn't even drop during Celtic's training sessions.

Neil Lennon brought the Southampton goalkeeper back to Parkhead on a season-long loan last summer and what a good signing he has been.

Forster, who fetched £10 million for Celtic in 2014 [The Scottish Sun], has been a revelation since returning to Glasgow and last month single-handedly won the League Cup final against Rangers.

If the season finished tomorrow, the 31-year-old would be a very good shout for the Hoops' Player of the Year.

And here's what right-back Frimpong said to Celtic's official website about the big keeper.

He said: "What a guy! Even in training, you can’t score past him! I’m like, Are you okay? Do you want to let us score, maybe just once?

"I heard he gets called The Great Wall after the Barcelona win in 2012 – I can believe that. He’s too good."

Lennon is on record as saying that he'd love to keep Forster in Glasgow for the long term but it remains to be seen what the Saints want for him.

The Premier League side have little use for Forster it seems, but time will tell whether a permanent move to Celtic is on the cards for him.

Lennon's side are top of the Scottish Premiership and sit two points above Rangers at the half-way point, though their Old Firm rivals, who won at Parkhead last month, have a game in hand.

If Forster continues to play a big role in a potential ninth successive Premiership title come May then failing to sign him permanently won't be an option.