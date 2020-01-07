Have new transfer opportunities opened up for Rangers?

How will Rangers approach the January transfer window?

Rangers are familiar with the January transfer window. Last year they used it effectively to sign Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Jermain Defoe.

Steven Gerrard has a more settled squad this season and there are no glaring holes.

The big difference this year is that Rangers are even more attractive to potential signings.

That is for two reasons, firstly Steven Gerrard has proved he is no flash in the pan.

Last year he had only been at Ibrox a few months. He recently signed a contract until 2024 and the club has some real stability.

Secondly Rangers are into the Europa League last 32.

This makes the Gers a far more attractive club to potential signings.

Rangers should use this, and try to explore avenues which were not open to them before.

Players and clubs may be more open to doing business with Rangers after seeing what they are capable of.

Rangers need to maximise this and push their options to the limit.

Just one signing could make all the difference in winning silverware or not.