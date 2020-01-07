Quick links

Have new transfer opportunities opened up for Rangers?

Dan Coombs
Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC embraces Ryan Jack of Rangers FC after their defeat in the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in...
How will Rangers approach the January transfer window?

Glen Kamara of Rangers in action during the Pre-Season Friendly between Rangers FC and Blackburn Rovers at Ibrox Stadium on July 21, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers are familiar with the January transfer window. Last year they used it effectively to sign Glen Kamara, Steven Davis and Jermain Defoe.

Steven Gerrard has a more settled squad this season and there are no glaring holes.

The big difference this year is that Rangers are even more attractive to potential signings.

 

That is for two reasons, firstly Steven Gerrard has proved he is no flash in the pan.

Last year he had only been at Ibrox a few months. He recently signed a contract until 2024 and the club has some real stability.

Rangers' English manager Steven Gerrard (R) speaks with Rangers' English defender James Tavernier (L) during the UEFA Europa League Group G football match between Rangers and Villarreal at...

Secondly Rangers are into the Europa League last 32.

This makes the Gers a far more attractive club to potential signings.

Rangers should use this, and try to explore avenues which were not open to them before.

Players and clubs may be more open to doing business with Rangers after seeing what they are capable of.

Rangers need to maximise this and push their options to the limit.

Just one signing could make all the difference in winning silverware or not.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard celebrates at full time during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

