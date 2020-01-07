'Great manager': Newcastle man once praised Moyes amid West Ham reunion rumours

West Ham United reportedly want Newcastle United's Javi Manquillo.

West Ham United face an issue at right back, with Ryan Fredericks now ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring injury sustained against Gillingham.

The Hammers were able to bring on Pablo Zabaleta, but with the Argentinian almost 35 and coming to the end of his contract, it's unclear whether he can be relied upon.

A new signing at right back may become a priority for West Ham, and one main name linked is that of Newcastle United's Javi Manquillo.

According to The Northern Echo, Moyes is interested in reuniting with Manquillo, having signed him for Sunderland back in 2016, and the Magpies may well be willing to let him go.

Not only do they have DeAndre Yedlin and Emil Krafth at right back, but Manquillo is out of contract this coming summer, so cashing in for a small fee may be appealing.

Signing the 25-year-old won't set pulses racing at West Ham, but he has impressed in patches this season, and could offer Premier League-ready cover behind Fredericks.

His relationship with Moyes is interesting too, as he made 22 appearances under the Scot, and hailed him after signing for Sunderland.

Speaking to The Mirror, Manquillo admitted that Moyes was the reason he came back to English football after a poor spell with Liverpool, branding him a 'great manager' because he made him feel wanted – if he doesn't always understand Moyes.

“There were no nerves at coming back to England. The major difference was the manager convinced me to come. He made me feel wanted,” said Manquillo. “He was a key figure in me coming back.”

“Because of the language, his accent, I don’t understand him very well! I did not follow his time in Spain too closely. But he is one of the great managers in the league — especially after what he did at Everton. He is a great manager,” he added, with those comments surely a sign that he'd be up for a reunion with Moyes this month.