Gary Lineker reacts on Twitter to Leeds United's performance

Leeds started the game the better team at The Emirates.

Leeds United did themselves proud last night at The Emirates against Arsenal.

The Whites dominated the first half, attempting 15 shots to Arsenal's three.

The couldn't find the breakthrough during this period of dominance, but their performance made people sit up and notice.

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker praised Leeds for outplaying Arsenal.

If you didn’t know which the Premier League team was, you could be forgiven for thinking it was @LUFC. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 6, 2020

Arsenal improved in the second half and took the lead when Reiss Nelson scored from close range.

I think Arsenal thought it was a 9 o’clock kick off. Either way Arteta looks like he fixed it at halftime, which is a good sign. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 6, 2020

Leeds paid for their wastefulness and were outplayed in the second half.

They can be proud of their efforts, only losing 1-0, and giving their supporters plenty to cheer along the way.

Now their attention must focus on ensuring matches against the likes or Arsenal are a weekly occurrence next season.