Quick links

Arsenal

Leeds United

The FA Cup

Gary Lineker reacts on Twitter to Leeds United's performance

Dan Coombs
Ex-Spurs player Gary Lineker looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at White Hart Lane on April 10, 2016 in London, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds started the game the better team at The Emirates.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United takes a shot at goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal FC and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.

Leeds United did themselves proud last night at The Emirates against Arsenal.

The Whites dominated the first half, attempting 15 shots to Arsenal's three.

 

The couldn't find the breakthrough during this period of dominance, but their performance made people sit up and notice.

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker praised Leeds for outplaying Arsenal.

Arsenal improved in the second half and took the lead when Reiss Nelson scored from close range.

Leeds paid for their wastefulness and were outplayed in the second half.

They can be proud of their efforts, only losing 1-0, and giving their supporters plenty to cheer along the way.

Now their attention must focus on ensuring matches against the likes or Arsenal are a weekly occurrence next season.

Leeds United manager

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch