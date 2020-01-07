'Frustrating', 'Immense': Some Arsenal fans react to 20-year-old's display last night

Arsenal beat Leeds United 1-0 in the FA Cup on Monday night.

Arsenal are into the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating Leeds United 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night.

The Gunners faced a tricky test against the Championship high-flyers, and Leeds were superb in the first half as Jack Harrison, Ben White and Ezgjan Alioski all tested Emiliano Martinez, whilst Patrick Bamford hit the crossbar, Alioski fired one wide and Robbie Gotts spooned an effort over.

Leeds were made to pay for not scoring, as a Reiss Nelson scored the winner from close range after Alexandre Lacazette's cross was blocked.

Marcelo Bielsa's couldn't find the equaliser to earn a replay, but can certainly be proud of themselves after giving the Gunners a very real scare on their own patch.

Arsenal advance to take on Bournemouth away from home in the next round, and Mikel Arteta may have learned a little more about his players last night having been given a real test by a Championship side.

Too many players struggled in the first half before coming to life after the break, and one of those was midfielder Matteo Guendouzi as he took a while to warm up to the intensity of the game.

The Frenchman is looking to win a place in Arteta's starting XI given that he is going with Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira in midfield right now, and his second half display has earned praise on Twitter.

Some called Guendouzi 'superb', 'immense' and 'unreal' for his second half performance, but others just can't believe how 'frustrating' he is, as he goes from one extreme to another with his performance, with consistency desperately needed.

Guendouzi is becoming frustrating — Lloydy (@Lloydy3217) January 6, 2020

Can’t believe people slagging off guendouzi. Really ? He was superb tonight — Andy Griffiths (@grifter1414) January 6, 2020

Guendouzi. When bad, he’s terrible. When good, he is delicious. Frustratingly inconsistent. — FK (@fkhanage) January 6, 2020

Matteo Guendouzi looked lost, unsure and slow on the first half. After the break, tenacious, intelligent and decisive.



It was so odd and had me pining for Torreira, but then reminded everyone the player is there. — Jake Entwistle (@JakeEntwistle) January 6, 2020

Loved the way Guendouzi played 2nd half. Aggressive and more intent with his passes and dribbles. — Hussain (@MHGooner95) January 6, 2020

Guendouzi has a lot of these monster 2nd halves where he completely dominates and carries the ball. There's lot to work with and consistency across 90 mins will happen. — N95 (@afc_n95) January 7, 2020

Guendouzi summed up:



Inconsistent & frustrating.



The boy has such talents but he just can’t seem to do it for a full 90 mins. Much improved though from him so very well done. — FromAKBBackToAKB (@7_relentless) January 7, 2020

I thought Guendouzi was excellent in the second half. He's had some trouble in Arteta's system and its a struggle to go from a nailed on starter to more role player — Scott Willis (@oh_that_crab) January 7, 2020

Unreal second half performance from Guendouzi

Credit where its due — Arish Ahmad (@Arish_afc) January 6, 2020

Guendouzi second half...immense. — Tom Maggs (@TomMaggsAFC) January 6, 2020