'Frustrating', 'Immense': Some Arsenal fans react to 20-year-old's display last night

Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal beat Leeds United 1-0 in the FA Cup on Monday night.

Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.

Arsenal are into the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating Leeds United 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night.

The Gunners faced a tricky test against the Championship high-flyers, and Leeds were superb in the first half as Jack Harrison, Ben White and Ezgjan Alioski all tested Emiliano Martinez, whilst Patrick Bamford hit the crossbar, Alioski fired one wide and Robbie Gotts spooned an effort over.

Leeds were made to pay for not scoring, as a Reiss Nelson scored the winner from close range after Alexandre Lacazette's cross was blocked.

 

Marcelo Bielsa's couldn't find the equaliser to earn a replay, but can certainly be proud of themselves after giving the Gunners a very real scare on their own patch.

Arsenal advance to take on Bournemouth away from home in the next round, and Mikel Arteta may have learned a little more about his players last night having been given a real test by a Championship side.

Too many players struggled in the first half before coming to life after the break, and one of those was midfielder Matteo Guendouzi as he took a while to warm up to the intensity of the game.

Matteo Guendouzi of Arsenal makes a break past Mateusz Klich of Leeds United during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal FC and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on January 06,...

The Frenchman is looking to win a place in Arteta's starting XI given that he is going with Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira in midfield right now, and his second half display has earned praise on Twitter.

Some called Guendouzi 'superb', 'immense' and 'unreal' for his second half performance, but others just can't believe how 'frustrating' he is, as he goes from one extreme to another with his performance, with consistency desperately needed.

