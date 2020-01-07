Quick links

Celtic

Ex Rangers striker Kevin Kyle unhappy with Christie ban

Dan Coombs
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic midfielder has been banned for two games.

Ryan Christie of Celtic FC during the UEFA Champions League 2019

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie has been banned by the Scottish FA for an incident against Rangers.

He was judged to have inappropriately grabbed Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, and has copped a two game ban.

 

Celtic have released a statement expressing their anger at the suspension.

Subscribe

Former Rangers striker Kevin Kyle is not impressed, and called the decision 'embarrassing'. 

There have been calls for VAR in Scotland, with Rangers backing a proposal to bring it in.

If it is anything like what has been seen in England, a video referee will add to controversy rather than end it.

The fallout from the Christie decision isn't done yet. Celtic said 'Scottish football deserves a disciplinary process which is fair, consistent and fit for purpose,' strongly implying the current one is not.

Ryan Christie of Celtic FC in action during the UEFA Champions League 2019

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch