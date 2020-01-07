Ex Rangers striker Kevin Kyle unhappy with Christie ban

Celtic midfielder has been banned for two games.

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie has been banned by the Scottish FA for an incident against Rangers.

He was judged to have inappropriately grabbed Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, and has copped a two game ban.

Celtic have released a statement expressing their anger at the suspension.

Former Rangers striker Kevin Kyle is not impressed, and called the decision 'embarrassing'.

After seeing what my good friend @siferry8 got banned 4 games for, and now Ryan Christie 2 games, the @ScottishFA are not really helping themselves, there’s absolutely no consistency whatsoever got any team. It’s embarrassing, if VAR arrives we are truly fecked!!! — KevinKyle9 (@KevinKyle1981) January 6, 2020

There have been calls for VAR in Scotland, with Rangers backing a proposal to bring it in.

If it is anything like what has been seen in England, a video referee will add to controversy rather than end it.

The fallout from the Christie decision isn't done yet. Celtic said 'Scottish football deserves a disciplinary process which is fair, consistent and fit for purpose,' strongly implying the current one is not.