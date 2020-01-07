'Start him Saturday', 'please': Some Everton fans in awe of 'Dave Watson'-style youngster

Everton academy ace Morgan Feeney was impressive for the Toffees U23s yesterday - should Carlo Ancelotti give him a shot in the Goodison Park first team?

A number of Everton fans have been commenting on Twitter about the display of Goodison Park academy ace Morgan Feeney in Monday night's Premier League 2 draw at Southampton.

The Toffees defender grabbed the equaliser for David Unsworth's side not long after the Saints U23s had taken the lead in the second half, charging forward and grabbing a great finish after Ellis Simms' cross wasn't cleared.

Bootle-born Feeney is very highly rated at Everton, with Unsworth having previously described him as a "terrific" prospect, hailing his leadership skills (official website) and also deeming him from the "Dave Watson school of defending".

To date, the 20-year-old and three-time silverware winner (two PL2 titles and a Premier League Cup) has made only two first-team appearances for Everton, in the 2017-18 Europa League, and as such, some fans called for his inclusion in the seniors' next game.

Here is some of the fan reaction:

Up next for Everton's U23s is a clash with Arsenal U23s at Southport FC's Pure Stadium on Monday 13 January.