Escape From Tarkov: Playable female characters won't be added, says Battlestate Games

Battlestate Games have explained why they won't be adding playable female characters in Escape From Tarkov.

Escape From Tarkov has become the latest gaming craze thanks to its Twitch Holiday drops as well as because it's received a lot of praise from internet personalities with huge followings such as Dr. Disrespect. However, with sudden fame always comes the emergence of skeletons hidden in closets, and this has caused developer Battlestate Games to newly explain why playable female characters won't be added to the online experience.

The latest gaming sensation has mostly received a lot of praise with people like Dr. Disrespect explaining how it has made them addicted, but now it is receiving some flak for omitting playable female characters.

Not only that, but the developers have also lately been scrutinised for a past justification as to why there will never be any playable women.

Why are there no playable female characters in Escape From Tarkov?

There are no playable female characters in Escape From Tarkov because of lore and the demands of animations and gear fitting.

Battlestate Games have said that there are women in the game, but that there won't be any playable female characters added due to the reasons mentioned above.

But there will be no playable female characters because of game lore and more importantly - the huge amount of work needed with animations, gear fitting etc#EscapefromTarkov — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) January 6, 2020

The developers of Escape From Tarkov have had to provide this new justification thanks to the emergence of a controversial explanation that was provided in the past.

Back in 2016, a Battlestate representative reportedly told Wccftech that playable female characters were once considered, but that they were deemed "not allowed to be in the war."

When the interviewer responded by saying women are in the military, the Battlestate representative then said "that women can't handle the stress" and that "there's only place for hardened men."

This reported explanation from 2016 is poor for obvious reasons, and the newly made explanation on Twitter isn't greatly better despite Battestate Games' having said they don't agree with what one of their employees was reported to have previously said.

Character artist Delaney King has posted a huge thread on Twitter to debunk Battlestate Games' newest justification for not adding playable women.

Hello, I am a character artist with over 20 years experience and several game of the years under her belt.



If someone says "we didn't add girls because it costs too much" punch them in the head with their own asshole, because it actually doesn't. — Delaney King️‍ (@delaneykingrox) January 6, 2020

Twitter users have also responded to Battlestate Games' explanation by accusing them of being lazy.

These excuses don't work on anyone anymore. It's fuckin 2020. — AuraHome (@MOOMANiBE) 6 January 2020

"because of game lore"

Gunna have to do better than that, chief. — Jordan Mellow (@jrdmellow) 6 January 2020

Just use male animations and hit boxes this can be a purely cosmetic change. We don't need big boobs and lip gloss. — Emily From Twitch ⚡ #TwitchLDN (@EmStreams) 6 January 2020

Escape From Tarkov is an excellent online experience that both women and men can enjoy in its current state, so its lack of playable female characters shouldn't stop people from wanting to play it.

With that being said, the option to play as a female would be highly welcome. However, so would a more thorough justification concerning lore and development concerns if Battlestate Games are going to continue refusing to add playable women.