'Embarrassing', 'No brainer': Some Newcastle fans react to new striker rumour

Newcastle United fans suport their team during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on August 13, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Newcastle United have been linked with Brighton and Hove Albion's Glenn Murray.

Glenn Murray of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on November 10, 2019 in Manchester, United...

Newcastle United brought in two strikers over the summer, but may already need to add another to Steve Bruce's squad for the second half of the season.

The Magpies smashed their transfer record to sign Joelinton from Hoffenheim, before bringing Andy Carroll back to the club on a free transfer.

Newcastle have seen Joelinton struggle in front of goal this season with just one goal to his name, whilst Carroll's injury history means he isn't exactly reliable.

 

Now, Newcastle are being linked with other strikers, and one of them is Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Glenn Murray in a really surprising rumour.

The Guardian reported on Monday that Newcastle are looking at a six-month deal for Murray, which would likely just be taking over the final stages of his Brighton deal.

The 36-year-old hasn't scored a league goal this season having been phased out of Graham Potter's side, with just three league starts to his name this term.

Glenn Murray of Brighton and Hove Albion arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea FC at American Express Community Stadium on...

A move back up north could be appealing for Murray, but Newcastle fans seem a little split on the prospect of signing the veteran target man this month.

Some believe that Murray would be a real upgrade on what Newcastle already have, branding a deal a 'no brainer' as he will score goals in this Magpies side.

Others are raging that a 36-year-old is being targeted after snubbing Salomon Rondon for his age, branding the rumours 'embarrassing' and 'desperate'.

