'Embarrassing', 'No brainer': Some Newcastle fans react to new striker rumour

Newcastle United have been linked with Brighton and Hove Albion's Glenn Murray.

Newcastle United brought in two strikers over the summer, but may already need to add another to Steve Bruce's squad for the second half of the season.

The Magpies smashed their transfer record to sign Joelinton from Hoffenheim, before bringing Andy Carroll back to the club on a free transfer.

Newcastle have seen Joelinton struggle in front of goal this season with just one goal to his name, whilst Carroll's injury history means he isn't exactly reliable.

Now, Newcastle are being linked with other strikers, and one of them is Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Glenn Murray in a really surprising rumour.

The Guardian reported on Monday that Newcastle are looking at a six-month deal for Murray, which would likely just be taking over the final stages of his Brighton deal.

The 36-year-old hasn't scored a league goal this season having been phased out of Graham Potter's side, with just three league starts to his name this term.

A move back up north could be appealing for Murray, but Newcastle fans seem a little split on the prospect of signing the veteran target man this month.

Some believe that Murray would be a real upgrade on what Newcastle already have, branding a deal a 'no brainer' as he will score goals in this Magpies side.

Others are raging that a 36-year-old is being targeted after snubbing Salomon Rondon for his age, branding the rumours 'embarrassing' and 'desperate'.

Why's everyone kicking off about Glenn Murray being linked? He's twice the player Joelinton is, would improve the squad, sad but true #nufc — Ross (@rwat89) January 6, 2020

Glenn Murray?

I know he’s 36, but at least he scores goals

Loan deal....no brainer #NUFC — David Foster (@Dfozzy1970) January 6, 2020

I know he's 36 and he plays for Brighton but he did get 13 premier league goals last season. We could do worse if people look beyond the fact we're actually asking Brighton for a loan — colin oliver (@100Magpie) January 6, 2020

I think the biggest worry today should be that Glenn Murray might have just improved #NUFC. That’s where we’re at now. — NUFCThreatLevel (@NUFCThreatLevel) January 6, 2020

Glenn Murray would be a good bit of business on a 6-month deal, certainly knows how to win a penalty also. #NUFC — Ryan Blythe (@ryanNUFCmad1986) January 6, 2020

Rondon, pushed out at 29 for being too old, looks better with each passing week. Glenn Murray is 36. https://t.co/SvG96LDpS5 — Lee Charnley's Lost Soul (@LeesLostSoul) January 6, 2020

Embarrassing — We Are The Geordies (@WThegeordies) January 6, 2020

the fact that we sign someone from Brighton on loan who is 36.. its simply awful and desperate — David Boruzs (@David_B_HU) January 6, 2020

how desperate are we? — Magpies (@Magpies_1892) January 6, 2020

If we buy Glenn Murray we’ve officially went full circle. We let rondon go because he was too old and signed a young “talent” who’s turned out to be anything but and now we want to sign a 30 + year old to make up for our 40 million pound blunder. Only Newcastle. #NUFC — RJTullin (@tullin_j) January 6, 2020