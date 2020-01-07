Reported Rangers and West Brom target now up for sale; contract offer withdrawn

Charlton Athletic will reportedly listen to Lyle Taylor offers with Championship rivals West Brom, Nottingham Forest, Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday keen.

Charlton Athletic will now listen to offers for star striker Lyle Taylor after the Rangers, West Brom and Nottingham Forest target rejected a new contract at The Valley, according to the South London Press.

12 months ago, Charlton were forced to sell top scorer Karlan Grant to Huddersfield Town with his contract running down. And it seems that Lee Bowyer’s side have found themselves in an identical situation, one year on.

Taylor, like Grant before him, is entering his final few months at the Valley with a number of clubs from both sides of the border taking an interest in a man who has scored 28 goals in 54 league games for the Addicks.

Rangers, West Brom, Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday are keen, according to Sky Sports. TEAMtalk, meanwhile, have thrown Nottingham Forest and Norwich City into the mix.

And reports from the capital today suggest that Taylor is now all but certain to leave Charlton this month with the club’s new owners, East Street Investments, withdrawing a contract offer which purported to tie Taylor down until 2022.

The former AFC Wimbledon star is now up for sale with the Championship strugglers willing to listen to offers.

It remains to be seen how much Charlton want for their key man, though his price-tag is likely to have been reduced since the summer, when the Londoners snubbed a £4 million offer from Brentford.