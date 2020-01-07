Report: West Ham make 'blinding' offer for £30m Wolves and Newcastle target

Premier League quartet Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace reportedly want Marseille's Morgan Sanson.

West Ham United have made a ‘blinding’ offer for £30 million-rated Morgan Sanson, according to Le10 Sport, with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United also keen on the Marseille star.

The perennial underachievers of French football are, in fact, starting to do precisely the opposite. Sitting second in the Ligue 1 table with over half of the season played, Andre Villas-Boas’s side are finally showing signs of realising their potential with owner Frank McCourt’s infamous ‘Champions Project’ belatedly bearing fruit.

But that does not mean that all is rosy at the Stade Velodrome.

The threat of Financial Fair Play sanctions mean Marseille could be forced into selling a couple of their star players at a crucial juncture in the team’s development – and Sanson is once again attracting attention on the other side of the channel.

Le10 Sport claims that West Ham have made a ‘blinding’ offer for the Frenchman, although they do not point out whether David Moyes’ side have met Marseille’s £30 million demands.

Newcastle and Crystal Palace are circling too, as are a Wolves side who submitted a club-record £36 million bid for Sanson over the summer, the publication adds.

A dynamic and creative central midfielder with an eye for a defence-splitting pass, there’s no doubting Sanson’s quality. But whether he is what West Ham really need, however, is another matter altogether.

The Hammers already have Manuel Lanzini and Pablo Fornals to pick from and Sanson, another diminutive schemer, feels far too similar to a number of players already plying their trade at the London Stadium.

A move to Newcastle or Palace, two sides lacking cutting edge, would perhaps make more sense.