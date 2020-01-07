Quick links

Report: Southampton nearing £10.2m signing; Chelsea youngster could replace £18m Saints flop

Danny Owen
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl celebrates at the final whistle during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Everton FC at St Mary's Stadium on January 19, 2019 in...
Mohammed Salisu and Marc Guehi could be heading to Southampton while Jannik Vestergaard's Premier League career is in doubt.

Mohammed Salisu of Real Valladolid CF looks on during the Liga match between Athletic Club and Real Valladolid CF at San Mames Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Bilbao, Spain.

Southampton will let Jannik Vestergaard leave St Mary’s if Mohammed Salisu joins from Real Valladolid during the January transfer window, according to the Mirror (7 January, page 48), with Chelsea youngster Marc Guehi lined up as a back-up option.

Considering that only bottom-of-the-table Norwich City have conceded more Premier League goals than Southampton this season, it is hardly a shock to hear that Ralph Hasenhuttl wants a new centre-half or two.

And they could be in luck.

 

Highly-rated Ghanaian Salisu has a £10.2 million release clause in his contract, a pocket change fee for a side in England’s top flight, and the Mirror reports that they are ‘closing in’ on signing the 20-year-old La Liga stopper.

Guehi, the England U21 international tipped for a bright future at Chelsea, could also be heading to the South Coast on loan.

A technically gifted, 6ft centre-back, the Ivory Coast-born youngster made his Blues debut in the 7-1 EFL Cup thrashing of Grimsby Town with manager Frank Lampard pointing out that his “performance showed that he’s more than comfortable at this level" (BBC 5 Live, 31 October, 10:00pm).

Marc Guehi of Chelsea and Caolan Lavery of Walsall during the Walsall FC v Chelsea U19 Leasing.com Trophy match at Bescot Stadium on December 3, 2019 in Walsall, England.

A short-term spell away from Stamford Bridge would be hugely beneficial to Guehi, who will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow academy graduate Fikayo Tomori by establishing himself as a first-team star in West London under Lampard.

The Mirror adds that this could see Denmark international Vestergaard leave, some 18 months after joining from Borussia Monchengladbach for £18 million. The former Bundesliga star has not lived up to expectations and he will not be missed by the majority of supporters.

Jannik Vestergaard of Southampton during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Southampton FC at Stamford Bridge on January 2, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

