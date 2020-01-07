Report: Southampton and West Ham want £15m man who outshone Ibrahimovic

Sampdoria's Serie A centre-back Omar Colley is now linked with three Premier League clubs - Newcastle United, West Ham and Southampton.

Newcastle United are not the only Premier League side circling around Sampdoria defender Omar Colley, with Goal reporting that the £15 million man also has admirers at West Ham and Southampton.

2020 could hardly have started much better for the Gambian international.

With Colley’s talent finally being noticed by clubs on English shores, the in-form centre-back now has a clean sheet against Zlatan Ibrahimovic under his belt.

The former Djurgardens stopper was in top form as relegation threatened Samp nicked a point against AC Milan on Ibrahimovic’s return yesterday, making three interceptions and eight clearances during a superb performance at the San Siro.

So, for Sampdoria fans, the end of the transfer window can’t come soon enough.

Newcastle were linked on Monday and Goal have now thrown Southampton and West Ham into the mix for the £15 million-rated Colley, who dreams of plying his trade in the Premier League sooner rather than later.

An aggressive, old-school defender with five yellow cards to his name this season, 6ft 2ins Colley would add some leadership and strength to an erratic Southampton back line which could part company with Maya Yoshida and Jannik Vestergaard in the near future.

West Ham, meanwhile, have seen Issa Diop catch the eye of clubs higher up the Premier League table while Winston Reid has endured an injury-enforced nightmare in recent years. Colley, something of a typical David Moyes defender, could also be an upgrade on the ever-inconsistent Angelo Ogbonna.