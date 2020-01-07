Quick links

Rangers reportedly want 'fearless' Premier League youngster who's like a young Gerrard

Danny Owen
Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard celebrates at full time during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Conor Gallagher's outstanding form away from Chelsea could reportedly see him join Rangers or Premier League strugglers Norwich City.

Conor Gallagher of Charlton tackles with Harry Arter of Fulham after scoring his sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Charlton Athletic at Craven...

Rangers and Norwich City have joined the ever-growing queue of clubs keen to take Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher on loan for the remainder of the season, as reported by Football London.

If Steven Gerrard was one of the finest goal-scoring midfielders of his generation, the Rangers manager might see something of himself in an England U21 international who is really making a name for himself on loan at Charlton Athletic.

Like the Liverpool legend, Gallagher already appears to have fine tuned that all-too rare ability to make perfectly timed runs into the penalty area. The 19-year-old has scored six times during his temporary spell in the Championship and Charlton are now facing up to the prospect of losing their star man with a host of so-called ‘bigger’ clubs taking an interest.

 

Rangers are among them, according to Football London, as are Norwich City, West Brom, Burnley and Swansea.

Needless to say, Addicks boss Lee Bowyer will be praying that Gallagher stays until the end of the season and continues his development at the Valley.

Conor Gallagher of Chelsea is challenged during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Bohemians FC and Chelsea FC at Dalymount Park on July 10, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland.

"The kid’s doing so well, I don’t know how much more I can praise him. It’s not just what he brings in possession, his work-rate… he’s everywhere. He’s literally everywhere,”Bowyer, himself a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder in his playing days, told Charlton’s website in October.

“He just does not stop working for the team and we’re lucky to have him. He’s a great player and Chelsea have got a good one there.

"He’s only 19 and he’s got so much to learn about the game but he’s fearless and he leaves everything out on the pitch and he can play, the kid can play."

Andy King’s premature return to Leicester City could open the door for Gallagher at Ibrox, with a forceful and tenacious youngster capable of easing the goal-scoring burden on Rangers talisman Alfredo Morelos.

(L-R) Ethan Ampadu, Gary Cahill, Andreas Christiansen and Conor Gallagher of Chelsea all pose with the UEFA Europa League trophy after the UEFA Europa League Final between Chelsea and...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

