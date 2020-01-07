Quick links

Sunderland

Eredivisie

League One

Club say reported Sunderland target is free to leave; omitted from training camp

Danny Owen
Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Lincoln City at Stadium of Light on January 4, 2020 in Sunderland, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

League One trio Sunderland, Oxford United and MK Dons all reportedly want to rescue Feyenoord's Liam Kelly from his Eredivisie nightmare.

Liam Kelly of Feyenoord during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord v FC Utrecht at the Stadium Feijenoord on August 18, 2019 in Rotterdam Netherlands

Liam Kelly has been left out of Feyenoord’s winter training camp in Spain, with the Eredivisie giants confirming on their website that the Sunderland target is set to leave De Kuip before the month is out.

A player who was once labelled as Berkshire’s answer to Andres Iniesta by former Reading manager Jaap Stam, it’s fair to say Kelly’s career hasn’t quite panned out like the Barcelona legends.

The technically gifted midfielder reunited with Stam at Feyenoord over the summer but, after the Manchester United legend walked away from Rotterdam in the Autumn, Kelly was left in a rather awkward position.

 

The 24-year-old hasn’t played a single minute of Eredivisie football since August, failing to win over new coach Dick Advocaat, and a return to England looks imminent with Sunderland, Oxford and MK Dons all interested, as reported by the Irish Independent.

A skilful schemer with an eye for a pass, Kelly would be an inspired addition for a Sunderland side whose workmanlike midfield has struggled to break down opposition defences all season long. Phil Parkinson is crying out for a player like the former Ireland U21 ace, who could finally provide the ammunition required to get the Black Cats’ misfiring strikers up and running.

Scott McTominay of Manchester United in action with Liam Kelly of Reading during the FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford on January 5, 2019 in...

And Feyenoord have now confirmed that Kelly has been omitted from the 26-strong squad which travelled to Marbella for a warm weather training camp on Monday, having given the forgotten man permission to seek a move away from Holland.

Sunderland fans shouldn’t expect the new Iniesta, but they might discover a player capable of transforming Parkinson’s side for the better.

Reading's Liam Kelly (left) battles with Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan (right) during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Sheffield Wednesday at Madejski Stadium on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch