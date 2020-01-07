After reported £3m Celtic bid, January target allegedly agrees to join newly-promoted club

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic look set to miss out on Fabricio Bruno with the Cruzeiro defender heading to RB Bragantino.

While Kristoffer Ajer and Christopher Jullien have formed a reliable centre-back partnership at Parkhead this season, the lack of cover in defence has not gone unnoticed; particularly with Jack Hendry out of favour and Jozo Simunovic struggling once again with injuries.

Reports from South America suggested that Bruno, despite his relative lack of experience at the age of 23, could have been on his way to Scotland to reinforce Neil Lennon’s squad with the Premiership title on the line.

Celtic made a £3 million bid in December, according to Globo Esporte, while Cruzeiro’s president Marco Rodriguez confirmed that the offer had fallen short of their valuation.

And, some three weeks on, Celtic appear to be on the verge of missing out on a promising yet little-known defender who looks very much like a typical Hoops signing.

Futebol Interior reports that Bruno, a combative and aggressive centre-back who is excellent in the air, has agreed a deal to join RB Bragantino with negotiations between the two clubs now at an advanced stage.

The Sao Paulo based outfit have been promoted to the top flight and now fall under the Red Bull umbrella, joining Salzburg, Leipzig and New York Red Bulls. And if seems that Bragantino will use their new-found financial clout to beat Celtic to the signing of Bruno.