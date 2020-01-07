Didier Deschamps urges reported Aston Villa, Newcastle & West Ham target to leave

Premier League trio, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and West Ham United are seemingly keen on the service of Olivier Giroud this month.

France manager Didier Deschamps has urged Olivier Giroud to leave Chelsea as the striker is being touted to make a move to either Aston Villa, Newcastle and West Ham United this month.

Deschamps shared that he spoke with Giroud in November, during the last international break, and the target man wasn't too pleased with his lack of game time at Stamford Bridge, which would now please his potential suitors Villa, Newcastle and West Ham.

The Sun have claimed Villa, Newcastle and West Ham are keen on Giroud's services, but it seems as though Inter, who are managed by Antonio Conte, are leading the race for his signature.

Either way, it does help the above three teams that Giroud's international manager is putting pressure on his player to go out and get minutes under his belt.

"I spoke with Olivier during the last international camp [in November]," said Deschamps, as quoted by The Daily Mail. "Even during the one before, he already knew what is best for him.

"Olivier is not happy at this moment, based on the little playing time he is getting. It is not his fault; he is suffering through the situation. It is up to him to decide in order to have the best sporting conditions on a daily basis at club level.

"I think yes [he should seek an exit]. He knows very well he cannot be content with so little time. That is not even speaking about France, that is just on him. It is up to him to see which destination he prefers or chooses."

The first thing the interested Premier League clubs will want is Giroud actually being willing to move, but then it's a case of him picking their side.

The fact that Euro 2020 is around the corner does help the cause of many teams searching for players in the market because they can use that to try and entice them to the club by offering them regular football.

There will be certain players out there who will know that if they don't get enough minutes under their belt then they might just be left out of the squad for Euro 2020, but would Giroud, who won the World Cup with France in Russia, fall in that category?