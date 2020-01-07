Quick links

Dean Smith reportedly wants striker who loves scoring against Aston Villa

Shane Callaghan
Aston Villa-linked Olivier Giroud specialises in scoring against the club that reportedly want him.

What a good signing Olivier Giroud would be for Aston Villa.

The Express & Star reported last week that the former Arsenal and current Chelsea striker is a “prime target” for Villa manager Dean Smith.

With 78 Premier League goals under his belt and a World Cup winners medal, the 33-year-old would be a terrific addition to Smith's squad at Bodymoor Heath.

By signing him, Smith would also be getting someone who has destroyed various Aston Villa teams down the years.

 

Well, maybe not 'destroyed' but Giroud certainly does like a goal against the West Midlands club.

He has faced the Villans on seven occasions and scored eight goals [Transfermarkt], including a hat-trick in a 5-0 defeat at Arsenal on the final day of the 2015-16 season.

A year before that, Giroud scored once as the Gunners beat Tim Sherwood's Aston Villa in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

No doubt that many of the club's fans have cursed his name down the years, but now how they would love to sing it.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

