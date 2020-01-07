Dean Smith reportedly wants striker who loves scoring against Aston Villa

Aston Villa-linked Olivier Giroud specialises in scoring against the club that reportedly want him.

What a good signing Olivier Giroud would be for Aston Villa.

The Express & Star reported last week that the former Arsenal and current Chelsea striker is a “prime target” for Villa manager Dean Smith.

With 78 Premier League goals under his belt and a World Cup winners medal, the 33-year-old would be a terrific addition to Smith's squad at Bodymoor Heath.

By signing him, Smith would also be getting someone who has destroyed various Aston Villa teams down the years.

Well, maybe not 'destroyed' but Giroud certainly does like a goal against the West Midlands club.

He has faced the Villans on seven occasions and scored eight goals [Transfermarkt], including a hat-trick in a 5-0 defeat at Arsenal on the final day of the 2015-16 season.

A year before that, Giroud scored once as the Gunners beat Tim Sherwood's Aston Villa in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

No doubt that many of the club's fans have cursed his name down the years, but now how they would love to sing it.