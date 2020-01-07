Crystal Palace fans are unimpressed with transfer rumour regarding Everton

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has been attracting interest and it seems as though Crystal Palace are keen on his services.

Crystal Palace fans on Twitter are fuming at the rumours that they are interested in signing Everton striker Cenk Tosun this month.

The Daily Mail have claimed that Palace are chasing Everton's out-of-favour man, Tosun, on a loan deal, as the London club would have to pay a significant amount of his £110k-a-week wages.

It seems like Palace have been searching for a new striker for yonks now, and given that the January transfer window is open, it seems as though Roy Hodgson will be getting his wish in adding some legs into the final third.

But one thing is for sure, the Selhurst Park faithful don't want to see Tosun anywhere near their club as their preference would be to give the injury-prone, Conor Wickham, a run for his money instead.

Tosun has pretty much been a back-up ever since he walked through the Goodison Park doors during the January transfer window of 2018 for big bucks.

At the time, Sam Allardyce was in charge of the club, but come the summer, Marco Silva would be appointed and he didn't really use the Turkey international on a regular basis.

Now that Carlo Ancelotti is in charge, it does seem as though Tosun's future lies away from Merseyside, as a move to Palace would be very good for the player - but quite clearly the feeling isn't mutual on the other side from the supporters perspective.

Either way, a big few weeks await both Palace and Everton this month, as they will no doubt be wanting to add quality to their squads.

Here is a selection of Palace fans reacting to those Tosun rumours:

Just got on twitter for the first time in a while. Lots of chat about Cenk Tosun.



Please tell me we're not in for him. Loan or sale. Slagged us off when he went to Everton. Why would we want him? Our deal is our players WANT to be here.



Just tell me we're not in for him #CPFC — GazBod (@gazbod) January 4, 2020

Just a Turkish Benteke — Will//Top 10 szn? (@CPFCWlLL) January 4, 2020

Parish after securing his number 1 transfer target Cenk Tosun. pic.twitter.com/FOJUBsFVMl — Jamie Russell (@JimRuss1980) January 4, 2020

The bigger issue is that he’s not any better than what we have. — Hotstepper75 (@Hotstepper75) January 4, 2020

Don’t want him anywhere near my club — Tiddy (@Tidd99) January 4, 2020

Would rather see Wickham start every remaining match than Tosun ever seeing the pitch. — ↙️↙️↙️ Ian Van We're All Gonna Die (@ibvanmat) January 4, 2020

Yeah he can stay away from our club!!! — Lee Isted (@Lee_1sted) January 4, 2020

Do not want — M Drew (@MDrew80331460) January 4, 2020

Big big NO. — Tony Peters (@thattonypeters) January 4, 2020