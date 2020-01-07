Quick links

Everton

Crystal Palace fans are unimpressed with transfer rumour regarding Everton

Amir Mir
Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton FC at Etihad Stadium on January 01, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has been attracting interest and it seems as though Crystal Palace are keen on his services.

Cenk Tosun of Everton before the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium on January 1, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Crystal Palace fans on Twitter are fuming at the rumours that they are interested in signing Everton striker Cenk Tosun this month. 

The Daily Mail have claimed that Palace are chasing Everton's out-of-favour man, Tosun, on a loan deal, as the London club would have to pay a significant amount of his £110k-a-week wages. 

 

It seems like Palace have been searching for a new striker for yonks now, and given that the January transfer window is open, it seems as though Roy Hodgson will be getting his wish in adding some legs into the final third. 

But one thing is for sure, the Selhurst Park faithful don't want to see Tosun anywhere near their club as their preference would be to give the injury-prone, Conor Wickham, a run for his money instead. 

Tosun has pretty much been a back-up ever since he walked through the Goodison Park doors during the January transfer window of 2018 for big bucks. 

Cenk Tosun (L) and Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton react during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

At the time, Sam Allardyce was in charge of the club, but come the summer, Marco Silva would be appointed and he didn't really use the Turkey international on a regular basis.

Now that Carlo Ancelotti is in charge, it does seem as though Tosun's future lies away from Merseyside, as a move to Palace would be very good for the player - but quite clearly the feeling isn't mutual on the other side from the supporters perspective.

Either way, a big few weeks await both Palace and Everton this month, as they will no doubt be wanting to add quality to their squads.  

Here is a selection of Palace fans reacting to those Tosun rumours: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch