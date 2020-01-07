Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Cesc Fabregas says £30m Liverpool star best in Premier League

Shane Callaghan
Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The former Premier League playmaker is a big fan of the Liverpool star.

Liverpool's Senegalese midfielder Sadio Mane (R) is sent off for this challenge on Manchester City's Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson during the English Premier League football match between...

Cesc Fabregas has claimed on Twitter that Liverpool's Sadio Mane is the Premier League's best player in his opinion.

Mane has been a revelation since joining Liverpool in a £30 million deal from Southampton in 2016 [The Telegraph].

So far, the Senegal international has reached two Champions League finals - scoring in one of them - and won the competition in June.

In addition to that, he could and probably should be a Premier League champion come May as Jurgen Klopp's side boast a 13-point lead at the summit.

 

Liverpool have bigger-name players in the squad, such as Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, but Fabregas believes that the 27-year-old winger, who has 74 goals for the Anfield club, is the best in the country.

Scoring 74 goals from a wide position in three-and-a-half season is an unbelievable return for Mane and what a major bargain he was.

If Liverpool were to sell him this summer, they would easily pick up treble what they paid for him in 2016 and that's testament to how much Klopp has improved him.

The former Southampton attacker has always been an absolute livewire, but the German manager has undeniably taken his game to the next level in recent years.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool stretches for the ball while under pressure from Maximiliano of FC Porto during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool and FC...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch