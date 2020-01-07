Cesc Fabregas says £30m Liverpool star best in Premier League

The former Premier League playmaker is a big fan of the Liverpool star.

Cesc Fabregas has claimed on Twitter that Liverpool's Sadio Mane is the Premier League's best player in his opinion.

Mane has been a revelation since joining Liverpool in a £30 million deal from Southampton in 2016 [The Telegraph].

So far, the Senegal international has reached two Champions League finals - scoring in one of them - and won the competition in June.

In addition to that, he could and probably should be a Premier League champion come May as Jurgen Klopp's side boast a 13-point lead at the summit.

Liverpool have bigger-name players in the squad, such as Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, but Fabregas believes that the 27-year-old winger, who has 74 goals for the Anfield club, is the best in the country.

Mané for me https://t.co/ZUKpLgou34 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 7, 2020

Scoring 74 goals from a wide position in three-and-a-half season is an unbelievable return for Mane and what a major bargain he was.

If Liverpool were to sell him this summer, they would easily pick up treble what they paid for him in 2016 and that's testament to how much Klopp has improved him.

The former Southampton attacker has always been an absolute livewire, but the German manager has undeniably taken his game to the next level in recent years.