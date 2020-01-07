CES 2020: Fans react to PS5 logo which is identical to PS3 and PS4 - "Groundbreaking"

Sony revealed the logo for the PS5 at CES 2020, and fans have reacted to how it looks identical to the PS3 and PS4.

Some people were overly optimistic about the chances of Sony finally revealing at CES 2020 what their next-gen console will look like, and these hopeful people will no doubt be massively disappointed that instead we received a reveal for the PS5 logo. And to the shock of absolutely nobody, it looks identical to the PS3 and PS4.

Plenty of people have considered Sony's CES 2020 PS5 announcement to be a dud, but they were never likely to indulge in revealing the console at an electronics show that isn't solely focused on video games. This comes in-spite-of teasing that their unique vision for the future would be unveiled.

Rather than the PS5, the most exciting showings/announcements made at CES 2020 were Sony's electric car concept along with Alienware's Nintendo Switch-inspired PC gaming setup.

However, despite the above being exciting in their own right, Sony console loyalists still received some minor news about their next-gen future. It hasn't exactly whetted peoples' appetite, but boy has it got everybody talking.

Sony reveals PS5 logo at CES 2020

In addition to making a big deal out of a logo people had already guessed, Sony also confirmed some other news that everybody had already predicted: the PS5 is coming out Holiday 2020.

While it's exciting that the next-gen system will be available alongside the Xbox Series X later in the year, there's no denying that the release window and logo are underwhelming announcements.

With that being said, fans really shouldn't have expected much more as there's still plenty of exhibitions left that are more appropriate in platform for fully showcasing the PS5.

Fans react to PS5 logo which is identical to the PS3 and PS4

Fans have reacted to Sony's PS5 logo reveal and how it's identical to the PS3 and PS4.

As mentioned before, too many people were hoping for the PS5 console to be unveiled, so it's easy to understand why these same people are disappointed about the logo reveal.

The logo itself is simple, clean and true to the format that started with the PS3, and the supposed big deal made out of it has resulted in plenty of jests online.

I prefer the original #PlayStation5 logo you guys. Looks way better. pic.twitter.com/A79kGHNCIL — untitled goose dad (@gamesbyskip) January 7, 2020

While it's easy to be disappointed about the PS5 logo when expecting more to have been revealed, there's no point criticising it too much as it's just a logo that is designed to be simple, familiar and continue the brand image.

The PS5 console itself is a much bigger reveal to be excited about, and hopefully it pleases people after the surprisingly pleasant PC-inspired appearance of the Xbox Series X.