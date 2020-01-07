Celtic cannot waste chance to move forward this January

Celtic need results this transfer window.

The transfer window is underway and Celtic are yet to make their move.

They need to, with the Scottish title race closer than in recent years.

While Rangers fell off after January last year, Celtic cannot simply hope they do so again, they need to be proactive at their end and improve their own squad.

January transfer windows are difficult, but by any measure, Celtic's recent mid-season windows have been poor.

Jack Hendry and Marvin Compper were unmitigated disasters.

Last year's deals for Vakoun Bayo and Maryan Shved were attempts to be clever, and have yet to pay off.

Celtic must raise the standard and try to buy better.

They need players who can come in and contribute immediately, and make a difference.

Celtic should be targeting players proven in the English leagues.

The prospect of a title challenge and the Europa League should be tempting for players who don't have the same at their clubs at present.

Celtic should market themselves that way, that they can offer experiences to win which other clubs can't.

This month is an important one for Celtic, they can't waste it.