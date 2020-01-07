Quick links

Celtic

Celtic cannot waste chance to move forward this January

Dan Coombs
Neil Lennon the head coach
Celtic need results this transfer window.

 

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon is seen during a press conference at Celtic Park ahead of the Europa League match between Celtic and Lazio on October 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The transfer window is underway and Celtic are yet to make their move.

They need to, with the Scottish title race closer than in recent years.

While Rangers fell off after January last year, Celtic cannot simply hope they do so again, they need to be proactive at their end and improve their own squad.

 

January transfer windows are difficult, but by any measure, Celtic's recent mid-season windows have been poor.

Jack Hendry and Marvin Compper were unmitigated disasters.

Last year's deals for Vakoun Bayo and Maryan Shved were attempts to be clever, and have yet to pay off.

Celtic's Ivorian forward Vakoun Issouf Bayo leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the UEFA Europa League Group E football match between Rennes (stade Rennais FC) and Celtic...

Celtic must raise the standard and try to buy better.

They need players who can come in and contribute immediately, and make a difference.

Celtic should be targeting players proven in the English leagues.

The prospect of a title challenge and the Europa League should be tempting for players who don't have the same at their clubs at present.

Celtic should market themselves that way, that they can offer experiences to win which other clubs can't.

This month is an important one for Celtic, they can't waste it.

Jack Hendry of Celtic heads at goal during the Scottish Premier League between Celtic and Kilmarnock at Celtic Park on May 9, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

