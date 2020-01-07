BDO World Darts Championship 2020 prize money explained - how it differs from the PDC

The 2020 BDO World Darts Championship has got underway after a rocky build-up.

Hot on the heels of the 2020 PDC World Darts Championship (Professional Darts Corporation) is the similarly titled BDO World Darts Championship (British Darts Organisation) which is set to kick-start the 2020 darts calendar in slightly subdued fashion after the high profile PDC competition.

After the PDC Championship saw Fallon Sherrock take the competition by storm and Peter Wright provide a huge upset in the final, the BDO Championship looks to bring things down to earth somewhat.

Despite both being dubbed the World Darts Championship, the BDO-ran competition has had a much rockier build-up to the start of play with a venue change and poor ticket sales leading to a controversial reduction in prize money.

ALSO IN THE WORLD OF DARTS: Peter Wright’s net worth is boosted by £500,000 following World Championship win!

BDO World Darts Championship 2020 is underway!

The 2020 BDO World Darts Championship got underway on January 4th, 2020 at the Indigo at The O2 with live coverage and highlights available daily on the channel Quest (Freeview: 12 Virgin: 154 Sky: 144).

The change in venue from the Lakeside Country Club in Surrey, which has hosted the competition since 1985, has not been well received with ticket sales for the 2020 edition only reaching an estimated 15% of total capacity.

As a result, the prize money for the 2020 competition has been 'somewhat reduced' by the competition organisers.

The 2020 prize money

The total prize money for the 2020 BDO World Darts Championship was set to be in the region of £359,000.

However, that has now been reduced to £150,000 in total with the winner expected to take home £50,000.

The changes are expected half the prize money in each round of the competition although that is yet to be confirmed.

In 2019, the BDO prize money was as follows:

Winners: £100,000

Runners-up: £35,000

Semi-finalists: £15,000

Quarter-finalists: £6,500

Second round losers: £4,500

First round losers: £3,250

Preliminary round losers: £2,000

The 2020 prize money could be around half of these totals.

How it differs from the PDC World Championship

The PDC World Championship boasts some of the best prize money in all of darts with the total £2.5 million winnings broken down as follows:

Winners: £500,000

Runners-up: £200,000

Semi-finalists: £100,000

Quarter-finalists: £50,000

Fourth round losers: £35,000

Third round losers: £25,000

Second round losers: £15,000

First round losers: £7,500

The higher-paying prize money is seen as one of the reasons why three-time BDO World Champion Glen Durrant elected to make the switch to the PDC in January 2019.