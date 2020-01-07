Aston Villa's chances of landing two reported striker targets could already be over

Aston Villa are set to bring in Danny Drinkwater from Chelsea.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa are set to sign Danny Drinkwater from Chelsea on loan and that could take them out of the race to sign Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi.

Villa have been hunting for a central midfielder and a striker, but by solving one issue they may have made their search for a front-man more difficult.

Villa are unable to target Giroud or Batshuayi on loan now, as Premier League sides are not allowed to sign two players on loan from the same club.

The Telegraph had claimed that Villa wanted Batshuayi, while the Express and Star said that Giroud was a target, as Dean Smith’s side weighed up their options.

However, Villa will now have to look elsewhere as they search for Wesley’s replacement.

Wesley has been ruled out for the rest of the season, which leaves the rest of Villa’s attacking options looking short.

Giroud or Batshuayi could have represented good options for Villa, as they are both proven Premier League strikes.

But Smith may now have to make a riskier purchase, as Villa are likely to have to extend their search to the continent as they seek additions.