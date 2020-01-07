Aston Villa fans should be so excited if they get 33-year-old striker

The veteran Frenchman has been linked with a move to Aston Villa.

If rumours are believed, Olivier Giroud is among the strikers that Aston Villa could sign this month.

The Telegraph have reported that Villa boss Dean Smith is worried about Wesley Moraes potentially sitting out the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

If that's true, a replacement is of paramount importance to an Aston Villa side who sit just one point and one place above the relegation zone in the Premier League table.

According to The Express & Star, the Chelsea and former Arsenal hitman is on Smith's radar - and what a bloody good signing he would be for the West Midlands club.

This is not only a World Cup-winning forward, but one with 78 Premier League goals under his belt.

The France international knows this league inside out and although some skeptical Aston Villa fans might point to his age as a potential deterrent, it means little.

Yes, Giroud is 33 and yes he will have undoubtedly lost a yard or two of pace in recent years. The good news is that Giroud is not and never has been a speed demon and therefore he is no less of a goalscorer by diminishing pace.

His game is based on scoring headers that the average centre-forward cannot and intelligent movement in and around the six-yard box, not to mention the type of link play which helped Antoine Griezmann dazzle in Russia in the summer of 2018.

He is a similar striker to Wesley but a far better version and if Aston Villa have the chance to sign him, they absolutely must take it with both hands.