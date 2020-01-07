Aston Villa fans react on Twitter to Krzysztof Piatek links

Aston Villa are in the market for a new striker with Wesley out injured.
Aston Villa fans are excited over rumours that they want to land Krzysztof Piatek.
Corriere della Sera in Italy claim that Villa are interested in the AC Milan forward, who could be available following the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the San Siro.
Piatek has been a regular goalscorer in Italy, but the Pole may feel that he is more likely to get regular game time at Villa.
And claret and blues fans certainly seem to think that he is a striker who could really enhance the quality of their forward line.
Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Milan’s Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek. The 24-year old could leave in January following the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.[ @NicoSchira ]— Total Villa (@Total_Villa) January 7, 2020
This would be an unreal signing if we could some how pull this one off! #avfc pic.twitter.com/BVvt1zSysS
I dream of this!— Villa / Brazen (@VillaFansUnited) January 7, 2020
Loan with an option to buy sounds dreamy— John Pritchard (@John_pritchardd) January 7, 2020
Amazing striker if true— OgeeDj (@ogee1968) January 7, 2020
Forget everyone, I would just get Piatek, he has everything.— AVFC_CALM (@Jonny_W89) January 7, 2020
Piatek would be an incredible signing for us. Top striker. #Nothappening #utv #avfc https://t.co/agV9oXexKg— Adamov (@adamov_) January 7, 2020
Piatek would be an unreal signing. #AVFC https://t.co/TLK8odH4sX— Purslow's Pursestrings (@AVFCTransTweet) January 7, 2020
Villa need to ensure that they get their striker signing in January correct, as they battle against the drop.
Dean Smith’s side are sat just above the relegation zone currently, but they have been decimated by injury.
Wesley and Tom Heaton will miss the rest of the season in two major blows to the Midlands side.
If Piatek was brought in he could help to cover for Wesley’s absence though, and his arrival would certainly breed excitement around Villa Park, judging by the reaction to the rumours on social media.
