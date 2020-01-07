Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Aston Villa fans react on Twitter to Krzysztof Piatek links

John Verrall
Krzysztof Piatek of Genoa CFC looks dejected during the Serie A match between Roma and Genoa at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 16 December 2018.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa are in the market for a new striker with Wesley out injured.

Krzysztof Piatek of Poland celebrates scoring a goal during the 2020 UEFA European Championships group G qualifying match between Poland and Israel on June 10, 2019 in Warsaw, Poland.

Aston Villa fans are excited over rumours that they want to land Krzysztof Piatek.

Corriere della Sera in Italy claim that Villa are interested in the AC Milan forward, who could be available following the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the San Siro.

 

Piatek has been a regular goalscorer in Italy, but the Pole may feel that he is more likely to get regular game time at Villa.

And claret and blues fans certainly seem to think that he is a striker who could really enhance the quality of their forward line.

Villa need to ensure that they get their striker signing in January correct, as they battle against the drop.

Dean Smith’s side are sat just above the relegation zone currently, but they have been decimated by injury.

Wesley and Tom Heaton will miss the rest of the season in two major blows to the Midlands side.

If Piatek was brought in he could help to cover for Wesley’s absence though, and his arrival would certainly breed excitement around Villa Park, judging by the reaction to the rumours on social media.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch