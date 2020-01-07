Andrea Radrizzani reacts on Twitter to Leeds United's defeat at Arsenal

Leeds United were beaten 1-0 at Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Leeds United are out of the FA Cup after suffering a tough-to-swallow 1-0 defeat away at Arsenal on Monday night.

Whites fans headed down to the Emirates Stadium hoping to cause a cup shock, with the promotion hopefuls given a chance to test themselves against one of the Premier League's top teams.

Marcelo Bielsa went up against a rookie in Mikel Arteta, and he saw his side dominate the first half, playing superb football whilst creating chances throughout.

Jack Harrison, Ben White and Ezgjan Alioski all tested Gunners stopper Emiliano Martinez, whilst Patrick Bamford rattled the woodwork and forced Martinez into a second half save, Alioski fired one wide and Robbie Gotts spooned an effort over.

You can't waste that many chances against a Premier League side though, and Leeds were made to pay as Reiss Nelson bundled the ball home from close range in the second half, handing Arsenal the 1-0 win.

Leeds fans, players and staff should be very proud of the efforts on Monday night, with Bielsa and co showing what kind of threat they could pose in the Premier League.

Good to see a lot of old friends at Emirates. We deserved more, focus on next Saturday #MOT thank you again on all fans who travelled to london pic.twitter.com/MEBSNlwhkI — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) January 6, 2020

After the game, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani took to Twitter to post his reaction to the defeat, suggesting that Leeds 'deserved more' from the game.

Radrizzani was pleased to see old friends at the game, but quickly turned the attention back to the league campaign, before thanking the huge number of Leeds fans who roared their team on in North London.