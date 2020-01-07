Alexa and Katie season 4: Netflix fans demand that high school sitcom is renewed!

Alexa & Katie has returned to Netflix for a third season but will fans be getting more episodes?

While Netflix offers up a great opportunity for new and unique shows to make their way to screen, the world of online streaming is getting much more competitive and ruthless as a result.

This means that unless a show performs and brings in good audience numbers, it could end up on the cancelled list quite quickly.

Fans of the high school sitcom Alexa & Katie will be hoping that the same doesn't happen to the beloved series after the show recently returned for a third season.

Alexa & Katie returns for season 3

After a traumatic brush with cancer during the show's early seasons, the newly released season 3 takes us through Alexa and Katie's third year of high school, junior year, if you prefer.

Just as we've seen before, there's plenty of hilarious antics and mayhem to be caused as the best friend duo start to turn their attention to college/university applications.

The new season arrived on December 30th, 2019 with eight episodes for fans to get their teeth stuck into.

Fans are calling for more!

Naturally, it hasn't taken long for fans of the show to binge-watch all eight episodes released.

As a result, social media has begun to fill up with comments from fans of the show who want more Alexa & Katie action.

One fan took to Twitter to say: "I swear if Alexa and Katie don’t get a season 4 I’m gonna be so upset."

While another added: "season 4 for Alexa and Katie plsssss."

And finally, this fan clearly regrets watching all of the show in one day: "i’m so upset that i finished Alexa and Katie season 3 in 1 day there better be a season 4!"

Will there be a season 4?

The question on fans' lips is now whether or not Alexa & Katie will be back for a fourth season.

At the time of writing, there has been no news of a fourth season as such.

However, there are more episodes of Alexa & Katie on the way as season 3 has been split up into two parts.

The first eight episodes, released on December 30th, focus on the pair's third year of high school, while the second batch of eight episodes is expected to tell the story of the duo's fourth and final year at Kennedy High School, although the release date for season 3 part 2 has not been announced.

Whether Netflix has plans to continue the show beyond that, possibly following the pair at college, remains to be seen.