9 tackles, 4 chances created: Kalvin Phillips outstanding for Leeds in FA Cup defeat

Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips lived up to his billing.

Leeds United had to fight off Premier League interest in Kalvin Phillips in the summer, with The Sun reporting Leeds rejected a £27 million bid for him.

The chance for him to play last night against Arsenal was a big test, and he passed it with flying colours.

While Leeds lost the game 1-0, Phillips was outstanding and helped Leeds dominate the first half.

He created four goalscoring chances, a figure matched only by teammate Mateusz Klich and Arsenal's Mesut Ozil.

Defensively he led all players on the pitch with tackles, making nine in total. The highest any Arsenal player managed was three.

This type of performance showed why clubs are queuing up for Phillips, and why fans believe he should be in the England squad.

He showed he is good enough for the top flight, and Leeds have to get promoted this season to guarantee they will keep him.

Leeds didn't take their chances in the first half, and paid for it when Reiss Nelson scored a winner.

This should be a lesson learned for Leeds, but one of the main takeaways was just how good Phillips is. If anyone was in any doubt before, they should be convinced now.