3 reasons Diallo could be Tottenham's most likely striker option

Tottenham Hotspur are looking for a striker.

Tottenham Hotspur have an increasing need to sign a striker after Harry Kane's hamstring injury.

One of the most likely options is a striker the club were linked with in November, Habib Diallo.

Teamtalk reported Spurs were considering a move, along with Chelsea.

Here is a look at why Diallo could be Tottenham's most likely option.

Big jump and no European commitments

The chance to play for Spurs is not likely one which Diallo would turn down. It would be a huge jump in his career.

Unlike Timo Werner, a more high profile possibility, Diallo has no European football to stick around for at Metz.

His side are in a relegation battle, sitting 17th in Ligue 1. While that will make them want to keep him, an early deal could do a lot for Metz and allow them to use the cash to strengthen several positions.

Target man

Diallo has 10 goals this season for Metz, which is the same as Victor Osimhen, just one fewer than Kylian Mbappe, and one more than Mauro Icardi.

He has done this while leading the line as a lone striker for his side.

Tottenham need a player capable of doing the same in Harry Kane's absence. He is confident and in good form, and these are characteristics Tottenham need.

Tottenham are looking to France

It makes sense that Tottenham might look to France - they have been linked with targets in the country ever since Jose Mourinho took over.

Spurs brought in two of Lille's assistants to work under Mourinho and have tried to land their director of football Luis Campos [Telegraph]

Diallo is not being over hyped, he's going fairly under the radar. This means he could be affordable and the 24-year-old Senegalse striker ticks the boxes for what Tottenham need to back up Harry Kane.