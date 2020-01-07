£10m striker reacts to Leeds performance on Twitter

Leeds United narrowly lost to the North Londoners on Monday night.

Patrick Bamford has said on Twitter that he and his Leeds United team-mates can take a lot of pride from Monday's 1-0 defeat at the Emirates.

The Championship leaders out-played Arsenal for large spells in last night's third-round FA Cup clash, but Reiss Nelson's scrappy goal early in the second half undermined the Whites.

Leeds could and certainly should have earned a half-time lead after Bamford and a few other of Marcelo Bielsa's side squandered fine goalscoring chances.

Here's how the 25-year-old striker, a £10 million signing from Middlesbrough in 2018 [BBC Sport], reacted to the defeat on social media:

Boys can be proud of themselves tonight as can you fans disappointing to lose but plenty to take from it #mot https://t.co/22t60whsih — Patrick Bamford (@Patrick_Bamford) January 6, 2020

Despite the defeat, there was a lot of positives for Leeds last night.

Okay Arsenal haven't been ripping up the Premier League this season, but they came into the game on the back of a fine win against Manchester United in North London.

Even with morale so high, Leeds comprehensively out-played them in the first half and it could be a sign of things to come.

The West Yorkshire club have a nine-point cushion in the automatic promotion places.