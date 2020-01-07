Quick links

£10m striker reacts to Leeds performance on Twitter

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United takes a shot at goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal FC and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.
Leeds United narrowly lost to the North Londoners on Monday night.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United and teammates dejected after Reiss Nelson of Arsenal scored a goal to make it 1-0 during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at...

Patrick Bamford has said on Twitter that he and his Leeds United team-mates can take a lot of pride from Monday's 1-0 defeat at the Emirates.

The Championship leaders out-played Arsenal for large spells in last night's third-round FA Cup clash, but Reiss Nelson's scrappy goal early in the second half undermined the Whites.

Leeds could and certainly should have earned a half-time lead after Bamford and a few other of Marcelo Bielsa's side squandered fine goalscoring chances.

Here's how the 25-year-old striker, a £10 million signing from Middlesbrough in 2018 [BBC Sport], reacted to the defeat on social media:

 

Despite the defeat, there was a lot of positives for Leeds last night.

Okay Arsenal haven't been ripping up the Premier League this season, but they came into the game on the back of a fine win against Manchester United in North London.

Even with morale so high, Leeds comprehensively out-played them in the first half and it could be a sign of things to come.

The West Yorkshire club have a nine-point cushion in the automatic promotion places.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

