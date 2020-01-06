Quick links

Newcastle United

Chelsea

Premier League

'Would be over the moon': Some Newcastle fans react after hearing Bruce wants Chelsea man

Olly Dawes
Newcastle fans celebrate the third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United are being linked with Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea warming up before the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Newcastle United saw Joelinton endure a torrid afternoon against Rochdale on Saturday – and the calls for the club to sign another striker are growing louder and louder.

Steve Bruce also has Andy Carroll at his disposal, but it's clear that Joelinton just isn't ready to lead the line in the Premier League, and Carroll's injury history is a lingering concern.

Newcastle are now being linked with a host of strikers for this month's transfer window, with Olivier Giroud the latest name suggested.

 

The Telegraph claim that Newcastle want to take Giroud on loan, but Chelsea are delaying a move until they can bring in a striker themselves.

The 33-year-old needs playing time ahead of EURO 2020, and having only played five Premier League games this season, he may need a move.

Newcastle can offer Giroud the playing time he wants, but with other clubs keen too, they face a battle to lure him up to St James' Park.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Now, Newcastle fans are taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, suggesting that Giroud is 'perfect' for the club, and they would be 'over the moon' to see him sign.

Some think he can be the ideal mentor for Joelinton, but doubt that Newcastle will be able to get the Frenchman on board given their poor recent transfer windows.

Newcastle fans celebrate the third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch