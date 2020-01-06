'Would be over the moon': Some Newcastle fans react after hearing Bruce wants Chelsea man

Newcastle United are being linked with Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Newcastle United saw Joelinton endure a torrid afternoon against Rochdale on Saturday – and the calls for the club to sign another striker are growing louder and louder.

Steve Bruce also has Andy Carroll at his disposal, but it's clear that Joelinton just isn't ready to lead the line in the Premier League, and Carroll's injury history is a lingering concern.

Newcastle are now being linked with a host of strikers for this month's transfer window, with Olivier Giroud the latest name suggested.

The Telegraph claim that Newcastle want to take Giroud on loan, but Chelsea are delaying a move until they can bring in a striker themselves.

The 33-year-old needs playing time ahead of EURO 2020, and having only played five Premier League games this season, he may need a move.

Newcastle can offer Giroud the playing time he wants, but with other clubs keen too, they face a battle to lure him up to St James' Park.

Now, Newcastle fans are taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, suggesting that Giroud is 'perfect' for the club, and they would be 'over the moon' to see him sign.

Some think he can be the ideal mentor for Joelinton, but doubt that Newcastle will be able to get the Frenchman on board given their poor recent transfer windows.

Joelinton needs some mentoring. Giroud with all his experience would be perfect. — bigal123 (@allanrg1) January 6, 2020

Would be over the moon with Giroud! Can’t see him leaving London though — Jake Robinson (@jake_robinson90) January 5, 2020

I'd want Giroud out the two. — James (@j_mitchell92) January 5, 2020

Out of all the targets @NUFC should go for Giroud, knows and is proven the prem and would suit the style of play — Luke W (@LukeWhitrow) January 5, 2020

I'd rate Giroud at Newcastle. For that reason alone, there's no chance it's going to happen. #nufc — Andrew McVittie (@Andrew_McVittie) January 5, 2020

If there’s a chance of signing giroud surely you jump at the chance #NUFC — Tommy beveridge (@tommy_beveridge) January 6, 2020

Giroud is far too sensible an option for #nufc...not a chance https://t.co/2HZD3C6xSI — David Morgan (@chief_morgan) January 5, 2020

Giroud would be absolutely perfect for us. A proven goalscorer is exactly what we need at the moment. #nufc https://t.co/8nhap4YHmb — Robin Verhagen (@robinnufc) January 5, 2020