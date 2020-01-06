Quick links

Wolves fans react to reports Liverpool want Adama Traore

Liverpool are said to be considering making a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore.

Wolverhampton Wanderers fans are really hoping that Liverpool do not come in for Adama Traore over the coming weeks.

90 Minutes claim that Liverpool want to sign the Wolves attacker, who has enjoyed a wonderful season so far.

 

Wolves are believed to want £70 million for the jet-heeled forward, but some supporters still feel that price-tag wouldn’t be enough to convince them to sell.

And they are hoping that Liverpool’s interest doesn’t lead to them making a bid.

Traore has really developed an end product to his play this term, with the winger proving a huge handful.

Some oppositions sides have simply been unable to contain Traore, and have just resorted to hacking him as their only method of stopping him.

If Traore was brought to Liverpool he would add pace and skill to their attack, which is already one of the most threatening in world football.

Wolves, though, are under no pressure to sell the Spaniard and any transfer looks unlikely at this stage.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

