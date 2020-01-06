Wolves fans react to reports Liverpool want Adama Traore

Liverpool are said to be considering making a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore.

Wolverhampton Wanderers fans are really hoping that Liverpool do not come in for Adama Traore over the coming weeks.

90 Minutes claim that Liverpool want to sign the Wolves attacker, who has enjoyed a wonderful season so far.

Wolves are believed to want £70 million for the jet-heeled forward, but some supporters still feel that price-tag wouldn’t be enough to convince them to sell.

And they are hoping that Liverpool’s interest doesn’t lead to them making a bid.

70mil is peanuts. Double it — Sh!v (@SmartLikeAShiv) January 5, 2020

Bidding starts at 100mill — wwfc79 (@HeatonBobby) January 5, 2020

70mil wow would rather keep he’s the magic this season — Liam Jones (@jonesyboyyy97) January 5, 2020

Did you see klopp make a line to him after the game m — Wolfman. ⚽#Notmyprimeminister (@1khwolf) January 5, 2020

Wouldn't want to sell him, he's such a game changer! — Harry (@harryvenner) January 5, 2020

@Wolves shouldn't be thinking of selling him at all. — Ant.A.H (@AntAH56151940) January 6, 2020

If we wanted to sell 70mil is fantastic, but we’re not so how deep are their pockets and how badly do you want a rarity in your line up — Rbeartoe ▶ (@Rbeartoe) January 5, 2020

Traore has really developed an end product to his play this term, with the winger proving a huge handful.

Some oppositions sides have simply been unable to contain Traore, and have just resorted to hacking him as their only method of stopping him.

If Traore was brought to Liverpool he would add pace and skill to their attack, which is already one of the most threatening in world football.

Wolves, though, are under no pressure to sell the Spaniard and any transfer looks unlikely at this stage.