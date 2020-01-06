Will the Golden Globes be on Hulu? 2020 ceremony was one to remember!

This year's event has offered its fair share of memorable and meme-worthy moments.

They came and they conquered, but will the Golden Globes be on Hulu?

The ceremony is always an important event for lovers of cinema and the 77th edition was certainly no disappointment! Audiences witnessed a range of industry talents highlighted, as well as a wealth of memorable moments from side-splitting host Ricky Gervais.

We've just experienced a terrific year for film, reflected in strong competition across all of this year's categories.

So, let's talk about tuning in...

Taylor Swift attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Will the Golden Globes be on Hulu?

Yes!

The Golden Globes will be made available to access on Hulu.

When will the Golden Globes be on Hulu?

The entire ceremony was made available to stream on Hulu on Monday, January 6th 2020.

The event was unavailable to live stream on a traditional Hulu account. Users needed a subscription to Hulu + Live TV - which offers NBC in its package - to access it live, according to Decider.

So, Hulu users have essentially been treated to next-day streaming for the event, and of course, this year's is definitely worth tuning into in full. You won't want to miss a moment of it!

You can also check out the aftershow festivities courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter (see below tweet):

Still can't get enough of this year's #GoldenGlobes? Head over to @THR and watch the The Golden Globe Awards Official Live Aftershow! Relive all of your favorite moments and triumphs from Hollywood's Party of the Year™! https://t.co/H9OKB6GIh6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Golden Globes: The big winners!

There were so many great and memorable wins across the night, but let's briefly spotlight the major categories:

- Best Motion Picture - Drama: 1917

- Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

- Best Director - Motion Picture: Sam Mendes (1917)

- Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language (Parasite)

- Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama: Renée Zellweger (Judy)

- Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama: Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

- Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Awkwafina (The Farewell)

- Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

- Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

For the full list, head over to Golden Globes.

